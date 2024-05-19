Newmarket review and free video replays | Ancient Truth puts down Superlative marker

Truth will out

Charlie Appleby will tread a tried and tested path with Ancient Truth following his impressive debut success in the Cure Leukaemia Novice Stakes at Newmarket.

Having saddled Albany Stakes favourite Mountain Breeze and Precious Jewel to glory at the track 24 hours earlier the Newmarket handler was on target with the son of Dubawi, who ran out a length and a half winner of the six furlong contest.

However, a trip to Royal Ascot is not on the agenda for Ancient Truth with the Group Two Superlative Stakes, a race Appleby has won with Boynton (2016), Master Of The Seas (2020) and Native Trail (2021), on the July Course at Newmarket earmarked as a target.

Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said of the 5/2 winner: “We were pretty confident at home with him, but Charlie never pushes them at home so you are never quite sure what you have got until you get to the track and a few of ours have improved for their first run this year.

“He did drift a little bit, but that was nothing too sinister. He was in front for quite a long time as nothing really carried him into the race so he had to do what he had to do.

“He doesn’t qualify for the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot so Charlie said we will look at giving him one more run then look at the Superlative with him.

“It is a race Charlie has used for nice horses and we will go there and work away from there.

“Will (Buick) said he would get seven furlongs so it is probably the ideal race for him.”