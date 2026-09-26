Newmarket review and free video replays from the Cambridgeshire meeting

A review of the undercard from Cambridgeshire day at Newmarket.
Samsama shows Classic potential
Richard Hughes is already dreaming of taking aim at a 1000 guineas trial next season with Al Samsama, who returned to winning ways in the British Stallion Studs EBF ‘Jersey Lily’ Fillies’ Nursery Handicap at Newmarket.
Having come undone on heavy ground last time out when trying to back up her debut victory at Newbury, the daughter of Blue Point showed what she can do on a slick surface when making lightwork of topweight in the seven furlong prize under Billy Loughnane.
Despite being drawn out wide in stall two, the 9/2 chance breezed into contention before striding clear once sent on inside the final two furlongs to go on and score by three and a half lengths.
Hughes said: “I was hoping she would win. The ground went against her at Goodwood. There were four runners, and they were all coming out that day. It was a fifty thousand pound pot, and I thought do I come out as well, but I thought she might go on the ground.
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“She put up with it, but didn’t love it. Ryan (Moore) came in and said she hated the ground, but she got on with it because she is decent. On top of the ground she is a really nice filly.
“She settled really well today and that helped her as she was a bit keen the last day. We were drawn out on the wing, which was horrible, and she only had one behind her at half-way, but I thought he must have been going well and getting a good feeling as he wasn’t moving. I’m very pleased.”
And while Hughes is undecided whether to go again with Al Samsama, he has a plan in mind as to what he wants to do next season.
He added: “I would hope she is better than a nursery type. I don’t know if we will have a go at a better race this year. We picked this race out for her as she is quite a big filly so I would rather train her then pick a race rather than do it the other way around.
“We will probably go for a Guineas trial next year. I think a mile will be the maximum for her.”
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