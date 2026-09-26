Newmarket review and free video replays from the Cambridgeshire meeting

A review of the undercard from Cambridgeshire day at Newmarket.

Samsama shows Classic potential Richard Hughes is already dreaming of taking aim at a 1000 guineas trial next season with Al Samsama, who returned to winning ways in the British Stallion Studs EBF ‘Jersey Lily’ Fillies’ Nursery Handicap at Newmarket. Having come undone on heavy ground last time out when trying to back up her debut victory at Newbury, the daughter of Blue Point showed what she can do on a slick surface when making lightwork of topweight in the seven furlong prize under Billy Loughnane. Despite being drawn out wide in stall two, the 9/2 chance breezed into contention before striding clear once sent on inside the final two furlongs to go on and score by three and a half lengths. Hughes said: “I was hoping she would win. The ground went against her at Goodwood. There were four runners, and they were all coming out that day. It was a fifty thousand pound pot, and I thought do I come out as well, but I thought she might go on the ground.

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