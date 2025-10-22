Newmarket review and free video replays as William Buick notched up another century of winners

A review of Wednesday's informative Newmarket card where William Buick won his 100th race of the campaign.

Words gets Buick ton up without fuss William Buick reached a century of winners for the 11th time in his career with possibly his easiest victory of the season aboard Study Of Words in the Champions League Early Payout At CopyBet Maiden Stakes. With the National Hunt season gearing up a notch at Cheltenham at the end of the week the son of Frankel finished in splendid isolation like some of those at the home of jump racing will do on Friday and Saturday when routing his three rivals by 15 lengths. And having had little problem in seeing out the mile and a quarter trip on this occasion, winning rider Buick expects the Charlie Appleby-trained colt to get even further next season. Buick said: “Numbers count if you are champion jockey, but that is not me this year, but it is pleasing to get it done. We have got a bit to get yet before we say it has been a good season, but all-in-all I’m very happy. On the 1/7 winner he added: “He stepped forward from every run and he will be a horse that gets a trip next year. It was a very straightforward win by him and he is a straightforward honest horse. We will take it one step at a time with him. “It was a little bit hard to know what to make of the race, but he was progressive all the way to the line, which was nice to see. “He is a staying horse for next year and he will improve for a winter on his back.”

Major winner for Scott Talk of a trip to Royal Ascot next year might seem a bit premature, but trainer George Scott could work back from the early summer highlight with Major Neigh Sayer, who broke his maiden tag at the third time of asking at Newmarket. After showing progression in his two previous outings the son of No Nay Never went one better than last time out at Newcastle when taking a step up in trip to seven furlongs in his stride in the Safer Gambling With CopyBet Novice Stakes. Always travelling well in the hands of PJ McDonald the 4/1 chance swiftly put the race to bed in a matter of strides before passing the post three and a quarter lengths clear of runner-up, and 11/4 favourite, Eklleem, leaving Scott dreaming of bigger and better things. Scott said: “He is a big horse that is maturing all the time. I think he has got a bright future. They went very slow at Newcastle and they turned it into a bit of a sprint and he just got run off his feet a little bit. “I thought the step up in trip would suit and he is very well bred. We got him in America last year. He has got a good pedigree and he is a very good physical. He travelled into the race like a good horse. He hit the front and ran around a bit. “I don’t think it was the strongest race so next spring we will see how he is working. "If he is working well we will chuck him in the deep end, and if he is not, we will chuck him in the deep end and work back from maybe a Britannia, but if he is working well he will run in a Guineas trial. "He is a nice horse to have and think about over the winter.”

Naga improves for the Gosdens There was further success for Buick later on the card after Naga (4/1) backed up her last-time out victory at Chelmsford City when opening her account on turf with a length and a quarter success in the CopyBet Fillies’ Handicap. Thady Gosden, who trains the daughter of Dubawi, alongside his dad John, said: “She is a well-bred filly of George Strawbridge’s. She has got plenty of size about her and she has matured well recently. “She hasn’t always been the most straightforward, but she is getting the hang of things now. She was rated seventy-two there and she looks like she will keep on improving. We could stay at that trip or go up in trip with her. “She is from a family that matures well so hopefully she will be going the right way.” And reflecting on Saturday’s results at Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot Gosden claimed that both Field Of Gold and Ombudsman had taken their exertions well. He added: “They have come out of their races very well. They (Field Of Gold and Ombudsman) both put in good performances. "Field Of Gold had been a long time off the track and Ombudsman ran a great race against a great horse in Calandagan. “Ombudsman had a hard enough race on Saturday, but hopefully there is more improvement in him next year. “As for Field Of Gold that (whether he races on or will be retired) will be a decision that Juddmonte will make and they will make that when necessary.”

Rest of the card Joanna Mason continued her fine year in the saddle after enjoying another fruitful venture to Newmarket when celebrating her first success on the Rowley Mile with victory aboard Souffleur. Having registered her first July Course win in the summer, Mason added a Rowley Mile victory to her name after steering the daughter of Bated Breath to glory in the Free Live Racing Streaming At CopyBet Fillies’ Restricted Novice Stakes. Mason said: “If you would have said at the beginning of the year that I would end up having the year I’ve had I would have don’t be stupid. “I’ve nearly equalled last year’s tally, and if I could do that it would be amazing, but I’ve got a lot of bigger races under my belt, like winning nice races at Ascot, down at Epsom Downs and at York. To knock riding winners at both Newmarket tracks is great as well.” And she added on the 5/1 winner following her three quarters of a length win: “She is still a bit green. She has got a large stride on her and as he hit the dip, and undulations, she took a bit of organising. “I was just trying keep her balanced and her motion going forward, but she tries hard and put her experience to good use. While other jockeys might be heading to warmer climes over the winter Mason admits she will be staying put in a bid to chalk up the winners on the all-weather. She added: “Every winter I say I will try and get away for another winter as I’m not sure I can endure another winter here, but it then comes around quick enough I end up having nothing in place. “I can’t complain about the winter though because I always seem to have a good start on the all-weather and gets me running for the season ahead.”