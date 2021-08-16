Newmarket preview: Joel Stakes may be next for Benbatl

Saeed bin Suroor’s triple Group One winner recorded a brilliant success in the 2019 running of the Group Two contest, while he finished a close third in last year’s renewal behind 2000 Guineas hero Kameko.

The seven-year-old made his first appearance since then in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood and was beaten just a nose by Lavender’s Blue to suggest his ability remains very much intact.

Bin Suroor said: “He came back from the race very good – he’s happy and fresh. I think there is an option to run him in the Joel Stakes at Newmarket.”