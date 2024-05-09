Newmarket paddock notes from the QIPCO 2000 and 1000 Guineas

Timeform's David Cleary shares his paddock notes from the QIPCO 2000 and 1000 Guineas last weekend.

Those of us that take their eye off Flat racing once the traditional turf season ends, concentrating on jumping, may need to rethink our strategy after events on the Rowley Mile last weekend. Both Guineas were won by horses that made their debut on the all-weather after the November Handicap had been run. The same is true of the first two home in the Pretty Polly Stakes, Friendly Soul and Kalpana, and it's not out of the question that one or other of that pair could add a further classic to the synthetics starters Group 1 haul. Kalpana had made rapid progress since winning at Wolverhampton in January on debut, her powerful performance in scoring in a handicap at the Craven meeting suggesting she was destined for much better things. Such was the impression created that she was sent off at odds on in the listed Pretty Polly. She was able to improve again, running to a level good enough to win an average renewal of the race but not good enough to get the better of the once-raced Friendly Soul. The maiden Friendly Soul had won at Kempton in December was a pretty ordinary affair. However, she was running for a stable with a fine record in the Pretty Polly, had been given Royal Ascot entries, including in the Coronation Stakes, and had learnt more than enough to hold off the sustained challenge of the favourite. The pair pulled well clear of the rest, recording a good overall time in a well-run race, the form on a par with that shown by the 1000 Guineas principals later in the afternoon. Both Friendly Soul and Kalpana are good-looking fillies with plenty of substance to them, who stood out against their six opponents. Both shaped as if they will stay a mile and a half, though Kalpana would be the more certain to do so on pedigree. Neither of them is in the Oaks, but would be worth supplementing. Friendly Soul does have an entry in the Prix de Diane, so a trip to Chantilly could well be on the cards instead.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

In any case, the Gosden yard has other options for Epsom. Perhaps the most interesting is the Siyouni filly Siyola, who made a taking debut in landing a novice at Sandown the previous week. Siyola, another attractive filly with scope, showed signs of inexperience, but the penny dropped just in time for her to overtake her stable-companion Beeley close home. She can be expected to improve significantly. The Listed Fillies' Trial at Newbury in a couple of weeks might be a good option. Back at Newmarket, another debutant filly who created a good impression was Sea Just In Time, who won the valuable maiden that opened the meeting with plenty to spare. Unlike the fillies named earlier, Sea Just In Time isn't that substantial, but she found a good turn of foot to beat some promising rivals comprehensively. She might not be ready in time for the Oaks (would need supplementing too), but she'll be up to tackling listed/pattern company sooner rather than later. As for the Qipco 1000 Guineas itself, there were a couple of encouraging efforts by Oaks candidates, Tamfana and Ylang Ylang. Fourth home Ylang Ylang is a fair bit shorter than Tamfana, who was a smidgin ahead of her, in the ante-post lists, though that's surely more on stable and perceived chance coming into the race than anything else. In terms of physique, Tamfana has quite a bit more about her. In terms of performance, Tamfana and Ylang Ylang both shaped as if they will be well suited by stepping up in trip. However, one of the two really ought to have won and it wasn't Ylang Ylang. Tamfana travelled well under a typically patient Spencer ride, but she was in behind horses when she needed to make her move and had to switch outside. Although she made rapid strides late on, it was just all too late. The Guineas was well run and four of the first five came from a fair way off the pace. The exception was Ramatuelle. I wasn't the only practitioner of the dark arts that was sure they would have egg on their face as she looked home for all money with a furlong to run. She was deeply unimpressive in appearance/physique beforehand, yet ran a cracker. Whether it was her rider kicking on too soon or her stamina ebbing away that avoided pundit embarrassment remains to be seen. Ramatuelle is in the Coronation Stakes and the Commonwealth Cup; I'd be tempted to drop back the quarter mile for the latter. The Guineas paddock pick was probably Star Style, but she looked to have learnt the wrong lessons from her debut win at Newbury and dropped away after racing freely in front. She probably needs calmer waters for the time being. The ante-post favourite Fallen Angel looked to have done well since last autumn and she travelled better than most, but was closer to the pace than ideal and faded late. She's worth another chance.