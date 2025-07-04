Newmarket July Festival latest | George Boughey Believing in July Cup hopeful

“I just wanted Ryan to have a sit on her and he said she felt as good as ever. Her work is always good and you can set your clock by her.”

“I just wanted to give her a bit of a confidence booster before what is probably her last run. Nothing has shown me out there that she shouldn’t be running.

Boughey said: “She ran here in the Empress Stakes as a two year old and her work through the dip on the other track has been good.

And following the exercise Boughey admits it should put his stable star, who is general 8/1 chance for the race, spot on for her next assignment.

Working alongside her lead horse, the five-year-old mare, who was purchased by Coolmore for three million guineas at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale, strode out smartly under Ryan Moore before passing the line well in command.

The talented daughter of Mehmas limbered up for what is expected to be her swansong in the six furlong Group One test at Newmarket’s July Course on Saturday week with a gallop at the track on Friday.

🏆 Prep for the July Cup! 💪 Here's @gbougheyracing 's 𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣𝙜 on the gallops, as the daughter of Mehmas continues her build up to the @NewmarketRace feature, on Saturday 12 July! pic.twitter.com/kiIN8AYNoS

After opening her account at Group One level in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan in April things failed to conspire for Believing on her return to racing in Britain when finishing down the field in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.

However, Boughey believes a line can be drawn through that run and he expects to see a different result on the July Course granted a bit of luck with the draw.

He added: “It was just disappointing that the race didn’t really work out to suit her the last day.

"Ryan said we could have ridden like we did there last year and she would have probably won her side, but not the race.

“We had to try something different, and it didn’t work, but that is horses. At this level it is hard to find sprinters that are this consistent.

"Usually they are a bit in and out, unless they are a real champion, but she has been a model of consistency.

“I thought a Group One would drop for her last year, but the complexion of the races never really suited her as she was always racing away from horses and we had that again at Ascot.

“I hope she gets a nice berth at Newmarket in the middle and around the pace. It is going to be a competitive race and there is not going to be a warm short price favourite in there.

“If she didn’t turn up for Ascot she would be a short price favourite for this. If you can forgive one below par run she comes here with a very live chance.”

Although Believing was partnered in her latest piece of work by Classic-winning rider Moore the Newmarket handler insists that riding arrangements remain up in the air at the moment.

He added: “I don’t get too involved (with the riding arrangements). She has been ridden by plenty of people over her career and I’m not too worried.

“I will leave it to her owners as they have got a couple in the race and they will make that call.”

Joining Believing at next week’s Debenhams July Festival could be stablemate Moonfall, who is under consideration for the Group Two bet365 Superlative Stakes over seven furlongs.

After meeting with defeat on his first two starts over five furlongs the son of Starman ran out an impressive winner upped in trip to an extended six furlongs at Newbury last month.