Newmarket Guineas Festival: Horses to Follow

Graham Clark reflects on the action from Newmarket on Friday as flags up the horses to keep on side in the near future.

Oak tees up Royal raid This weekend is all about the first two Classic races of the season, but Royal Ascot is already on the mind of most trainers with Flat racing’s early-summer highlight just over six weeks away. Like trainers up and down the country, Ed Walker is starting to piece together his team to take to the Royal meeting, which runs between June 18 and June 22, and English Oak looks set to form part of it after an encouraging comeback in the William Hill Epic Boost Handicap. Those who backed the 7/2 joint-favourite, who finished two lengths adrift of Noble Dynasty in the seven furlong prize, might have been out of luck on this occasion, but he looks worth persevering with after being given the Wokingham Stakes as his main target. Walker said: “I’ve got to persuade the owner, but he is perfect for the Wokingham at Royal Ascot. That stiff six furlongs, where they go flat out, will be right up his street. “That was the perfect introduction back. He was beaten by a horse that got an easy time on the front end and skipped down the Dip on his own, and we couldn’t reel him in. "The ground was probably a bit soft for him, but it was the perfect run back. I think he is a horse that either wants a stiff six, or an easy seven furlongs. I hope we will have a good year with him."

Walker hopes Ten Bob Tony can spring a surprise for Blackpool FC owner Simon Sadler in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas on Saturday, however he intends to have a clearer picture as to what route he will take with Betfred Derby entry Harper’s Ferry before arriving at the Rowley Mile. Following the work Walker will make a decision as to whether to run the Lope De Vega colt in either the Listed Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes at Chester on Thursday or the Group Two Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York on Thursday, May 16. Walker said: “He is in the Dante as well as the Dee Stakes and we will have a look at both races. He is working tomorrow and we will see how he is after that. Tomorrow’s work will be informative. He has been great since his comeback win at Windsor. "He is only rated 88 so the temptation was to go down the handicap route, but we were all keen to aim high and worry about the rest later on.” Sea to be believed It can be easy to get over excited about an impressive maiden winner, however Tom Marquand has sat on enough horses to distinguish the difference between an average performer and talented one. Although plenty of water will have to go under the bridge before entries in the likes of the Irish Oaks at the Curragh and the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot are taken up there is a good chance that Sea Just In Time will be plying her trade at the top level sooner rather than later judging by her debut success.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

On a track where it can be difficult to win from the back the William Haggas-trained three year old looked the consummate professional when coming from last to first before striding stylishly to glory in the Darley Maiden Fillies’ Stakes. Marquand said: “I was really impressed with the way she took it all in her stride. I thought she would go for that typical Newmarket wobble when she hit the rising ground, but she was quicker to it than I thought she would be. "It has completely taken me by surprise how she has won and I would be lying if I didn’t say that. When they can do that on a track like this is something smart. "To do that against fillies that have already got experience was pretty impressive. On pedigree she would justify those entries, but you can see why on ability she would justify them as well." Lock and load There was to be no winning return for Time Lock who finished second in the Group Two William Hill Jockey Club Stakes, however it has not deterred trainer Harry Charlton’s from working back from the Group One Yorkshire Oaks for the daughter of Frankel. However, before a possible trip to the Knavesmire in August the first season handler has earmarked Group race options both at home and abroad for the four year old. Charlton said: “I was happy, and she ran great. Ryan (Moore, jockey) just said they dawdled and no one pushed on Hollie (Doyle on Outbox). She got a nice lead and kicked away from the three (furlong pole). “We could have done without the rain today. She could run in something like the Hardwicke Stakes or she could run in something like the Grand Prix de Saint Cloud in France. Her main target is the Yorkshire Oaks on a more galloping track and we will be working back from that.” It has already been a solid start domestically for Charlton since taking over the helm at Beckhampton Stables from his Classic winning father Roger at the beginning of the year. However, he could spread his wings further afield in search of a breakthrough Group One success after mapping out potential plans for Okeechobee, who recently provided Charlton with his first pattern race triumph in the Group Three bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown. He said: “He could run in the Prix d’Ispahan in France next. It is the same weekend as the Tattersalls Gold Cup so it slightly weakens both of them. Both races are options but we will see which way we go closer to the time.”