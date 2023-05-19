A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Newmarket where Chris Dwyer celebrated a welcome winner.

Dwyer celebrates welcome winner Trainer Chris Dywer celebrated his first winner on the Rowley Mile this century after Epic Express fulfilled a promise he made to owner Michael Foulger when securing a victory triumphant rider Sophie Clements admitted would ‘forever be’ in her heart on Friday. The 18-year-old, who is based in Malton with Nigel Tinkler, made her Newmarket debut a successful one aboard the giant framed Twlight Son gelding to give Dywer, who is in his second spell as a trainer, his first victory at his ‘home’ track in 26 years. Looking more equipped to face eight flights of hurdles as opposed to a test of speed on the Flat, the 9-1 chance burst through late on in the Racehorse Lotto Apprentice Handicap before prevailing by a neck in the six-furlong event from Society Lion. Clements said: “He was a bit edgy in the stalls and we didn’t get the cleanest of jumps but he was always travelling. I could see the front two in front of me and I just had to edge a bit wide around them but he followed me all the way to the post. It is my first time here and hopefully it won’t be my last as it is a great track. This win will forever be in my heart.”

While Dwyer couldn’t quite remember the exact details of his last winner at the track he was optimistic of the chances of Epic Express, provided he was on his best behaviour. Dwyer said: “I can’t remember the last winner I had here as it must be more than 20 years ago. We’ve had winners here before but they were so long ago. I had promised Michael that I would get him a winner at Newmarket this year but as you get nearer you start to get cold feet! We were hopeful but he is a little bit tricky in the stalls and we were hoping he would behave. He was not very well behaved at Chelmsford City last time and he came out with the hood half off. He has got the ability he is just a little bit highly strung.” As for triumphant owner Foulger, who has recently stepped down from a spell of more than 25 years sitting on the board of Championship side Norwich City, he admitted to having a ‘few pounds’ each-way on Epic Express earlier in the day. He said: “You never mind having a winner at Newmarket. I had a few pounds on him each way. I did have a touch on him at 14/1 but when they win you never have enough on them. Now I’ve finished on the board at Norwich (City) I can concentrate on enjoying my horses. It has been the most inconsistent season and Norwich have been the most inconsistent team. Even though I’m no longer on the board there I will still go and watch.” Bell praises son after Adjuvant win Michael Bell praised his son Nick’s decision making skills for taking a chance with Adjuvant, who set up a potential trip to Royal Ascot when going one better than his previous visit to the track in the Racehorse Lotto Get Your Ticket Now Handicap. After sharing the spoils for the runner-up spot at over course and distance 12 days ago, the New Bay gelding was not to be denied on this occasion when sweeping through late on in the mile and six furlongs contest before going on to score by two lengths. Bell said: “He was due to go up another two pounds and it was Nick’s call at 9.59am to declare him. We pressed the send button at 9.59am and 30 seconds having just got hold of the owner in time. “He is a real fun horse. We were going to wait for a race at Goodwood but he took his Newmarket race well. We knew it wasn’t as deep a race but it is still a nice prize. Mr (Andrew) Bound has been a lucky owner for us. He has a chance of getting in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot now.”

Quddwah team eyeing Ascot Connections of Quddwah have not ruled out a trip to the Royal meeting after the Kingman colt backed up his debut success at Salisbury by a length and three quarters on his first try over a mile under Jamie Spencer in the Racehorse Lotto Novice Stakes. Ed Crisford, who trains Quddwah together with his father Simon, said: “Carrying a penalty is always hard but he did it really nicely and the extra furlong would have helped as it looked like he needed that at Salisbury. “He is a very promising young horse and is one for the future. He has come to hand nicely this spring. He is a lovely Kingman that has got a bright future ahead of him. There is the Britannia at Royal Ascot, but he would have to run again. There are lots of options for him. When you win with a penalty like that going away he could be a stakes horse further down the line, at what level I’m not sure.”

