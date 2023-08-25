Newmarket Friday review: Measured Time remains unbeaten

A review of the action from Newmarket on Friday including another win for the unbeaten Godolphin horse Measured Time.
Brian Meehan has had plenty of smart individuals pass through his hands down the years and Jayarebe appears to be another after describing the talented colt as "a proper horse" following his winning debut at Newmarket.
The Group 1-winning trainer was quick to lavish praise on the Zoffany colt after flooring odds-on favourite Broadway Act in the Jenningsbet British EBF Novice Stakes to form the concluding leg of a double for successful rider Rob Hornby.
Victory looked to be heading the way of the Charlie Appleby-trained 4-11 favourite, however the 16-1 chance went into overdrive late on under Hornby before sweeping past his better fancied rival and going on to score by three quarters of a length.
Meehan said: “He has always been a lovely horse at home and has shown us plenty. We’ve always liked him. I was always very happy to sing his praises to whoever wanted to listen. He is a very nice horse.
“He was purchased at the Arqana (Deauville) October Sale by Sam Sangster. Iraj Parvizi has been a huge supporter of mine over the years and I’m really pleased to have a really good one for him again. Once he got on the rising ground he was really impressive. He is a proper horse this.
“We don’t go comparing them at home but he is very good, but there are a few of them that haven’t run yet.”
Following the race Jayarebe was trimmed from 100/1 into 20/1 for the Group One Darley Dewhurst Stakes at the Rowley Mile on October 14.
However, the Manton handler hinted that a step up to a mile at the same track for the Group Two Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes on September 30th could be next on the agenda.
He added: “We have some nice entries for him and there are all sorts of things we have got to talk about with the owner.
“The Royal Lodge comes to mind but I’ve got to talk to Rob Hornby properly about the trip and the ground. There are all different aspects so we will see.”
Group One winning rider Hornby had earlier got the ball rolling aboard the Ralph Becket-trained newcomer Meribella (100/30) who defeated Lady Pagasa by a length in the Jenningsbet Fillies’ Novice Stakes.
Double Olympic Gold medal winner Sir Mark Todd achieved plenty during his time in the saddle, but he can now boast training a winner at the July Course on his CV after Film Star (18/1) bounced back to winning ways in the Jenningsbet Fillies’ Handicap.
The New Zealander, who won individual eventing gold aboard Charisma at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and in Seoul in 1988, was on the mark at Flat racing’s headquarters after the Zoustar filly secured victory in the seven furlong event by a head.
Todd said: “I was really pleased with her. We thought she would run well last time here but we got her home and she was coughing and had a runny nose.
“We gave her a week or so off and treated her and we decided to bring her back to seven furlongs, but she is a game filly.
“Kieran (Shoemark, jockey) said she would get a mile so that gives us options. I wasn’t quite sure (if we won) where I was standing and I thought the one on the far side might have just nuzzled us.
“It’s my first winner at Newmarket, but I’ve not had many runners here. This was a welcome return to form. It is nice to tick that box off training a winner here and hopefully there will be a few more.”
Charlie Appleby is on the search for some new stable starts having recently retired the likes of Adayar, Hurricane Run and Modern Games, however Measured Time could fill that void after maintaining his unbeaten record in the Bet With Jenningsbet Handicap.
Arriving on the back of a brace of wins at Kempton, the son of Frankel, who is a half brother to Appleby’s Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Rebel’s Romance, took a step up to a mile and a quarter in his stride when accounting for Burglar by five lengths.
Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said of the 8/15 winner: “He has probably improved for racing on the turf for the first time and the step up in trip suited him.
“Charlie has mentioned about going to Dubai over the winter with him, but there are no firm plans. He wears the hood just to try and keep him relaxed, but William (Buick) said he was very straightforward.
“It’s a nice page he is from and if he is half as good as Rebel’s Romance we will be happy. Hopefully he will be a stakes performer and he has done nothing wrong so far.”
Victory for Measuring Time formed the middle leg of a treble for champion jockey Buick, who opened his account for the afternoon 35 minutes earlier aboard the Philip McBride-trained Speriamo (14/1) to glory by half a length in the Jenningsbet Handicap.
The Classic winning rider completed his hat-trick of wins on the six race card with a length success on the Marco Botti-trained Cavern Club (3/1) in the Britain’s Biggest Independent Bookmaker Jenningsbet Handicap.
