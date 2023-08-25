Newmarket Friday review: Measured Time remains unbeaten

Meehan ace enters Dewhurst frame

Brian Meehan has had plenty of smart individuals pass through his hands down the years and Jayarebe appears to be another after describing the talented colt as "a proper horse" following his winning debut at Newmarket.

The Group 1-winning trainer was quick to lavish praise on the Zoffany colt after flooring odds-on favourite Broadway Act in the Jenningsbet British EBF Novice Stakes to form the concluding leg of a double for successful rider Rob Hornby.

Victory looked to be heading the way of the Charlie Appleby-trained 4-11 favourite, however the 16-1 chance went into overdrive late on under Hornby before sweeping past his better fancied rival and going on to score by three quarters of a length.

Meehan said: “He has always been a lovely horse at home and has shown us plenty. We’ve always liked him. I was always very happy to sing his praises to whoever wanted to listen. He is a very nice horse.

“He was purchased at the Arqana (Deauville) October Sale by Sam Sangster. Iraj Parvizi has been a huge supporter of mine over the years and I’m really pleased to have a really good one for him again. Once he got on the rising ground he was really impressive. He is a proper horse this.

“We don’t go comparing them at home but he is very good, but there are a few of them that haven’t run yet.”

Following the race Jayarebe was trimmed from 100/1 into 20/1 for the Group One Darley Dewhurst Stakes at the Rowley Mile on October 14.

However, the Manton handler hinted that a step up to a mile at the same track for the Group Two Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes on September 30th could be next on the agenda.

He added: “We have some nice entries for him and there are all sorts of things we have got to talk about with the owner.

“The Royal Lodge comes to mind but I’ve got to talk to Rob Hornby properly about the trip and the ground. There are all different aspects so we will see.”