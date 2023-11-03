Newmarket Friday review: Kikkuli encouraging second on debut

A review of the action, reaction and free video replays from Friday's meeting at Newmarket.

Romantic strikes for Godolphin Charlie Appleby continued what has been a solid end to the 2023 Flat campaign for his juvenile team after Romantic Style took a step up in class in her stride when running out the winner of the Irish EBF “Bosra Sham” Fillies’ Stakes. In what has been a year of mixed emotions for Appleby the daughter of Night Of Thunder added her name to a growing list of two year olds that have helped the Newmarket based Godolphin handler finish the campaign with a flourish after securing victory in the Listed prize. After getting off the mark at Yarmouth last time out having finished seventh on her debut at Newbury the 3/1 joint favourite moved smartly into contention under Danny Tudhope to throw down her challenged approaching the final quarter of a mile of the six furlong test. Moving into a clear lead inside the final furlong Romantic Style continued to plough through the testing conditions to defeat runner-up, and proven soft ground performer, Adaay In Devon by a length and three quarters with Navassa Island a further two and a quarter lengths adrift in third.

Alex Merriam, assistant trainer, said: “She did it nicely. She travelled into it very well and I thought she did it quite easily. She has got lots of speed. She got a little bit tired at the end, but she was entitled to, as that ground was hard work. It was nice to see her step up on her last run. I think the ground was a question mark for most horses, unless they are properly proven on it. She handled it, although I don’t think it is ground she wants. She will be better on better ground I would have thought. “The way she has travelled into it I think she has got plenty of speed about her and Danny was very pleased with her. I think after her last run she was entitled to have a go at a bit of black type and she has got that now. We will put her away and see what we have got next year.” Although Paddy Power introduced Romantic Style at 25/1 for next year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas connections felt that a sprinting campaign in 2024 is much more likely at this stage. Merriam added: “I think six furlongs is her trip for the time being. She is a bonny little thing that is straightforward, and she just goes through the motions at home.

That was only her third run so she is entitled to improve. She has won that now and she is one to look forward to next year.” Zoum Zoum too good for Frankel's half-brother Kikkuli, the Kingman half-brother to Frankel, shaped with plenty of promise when second on his racecourse debut at Newmarket on Friday. Sent off at 6/1 for division one of the Betfred 'Double Delight' British EBF Novice Stakes, Harry Charlton's charge travelled powerfully behind eventual winner Zoum Zoum (11/8) and Individualism for much of the race. He was switched out from the rail passing the two furlong marker and while no match for the impressive winner, who came home two-and-a-half lengths clear under his penalty, ran on nicely under an educational ride. Owned by Juddmonte, he is the last foal of Kind and his relatives not only include the remarkable Frankel but Group One winner Noble Mission, Bullet Train and Joyeuse.

Zoum Zoum was taking his unbeaten record to two after winning on debut at Kempton and joint-owner Lynn Turner said: “We were not sure how she would handle the ground, but we owned the dam and she won a Listed race here on her final start on soft ground. We were hopeful but we are really pleased with him. He will be tucked away for the winter now. It is even more thrilling as he is the first foal from the dam and he is now two out of two. “Ralph seems to think he might want six furlongs but then Rob said he could stay at seven or possibly get a mile. We will have a chat with Ralph then decide a plan for next year.” Reverend boost for Bloom The Reverend gave joint owner Tony Bloom the perfect boost ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday after defying his inexperience to make a winning debut in division two of the seven-furlong contest. Handling the testing conditions better than most, the 9-2 chance, who is owned by Brighton & Hove Albion chairman Bloom in partnership with Ian McAleavy, answered his connections prayers when swooping past his rivals late on to score by a length and three quarters. Maureen Haggas, wife to winning trainer William Haggas, said: “He did well, but he probably handled the ground a bit better than some of the others as he is by Lope de Vega, but he does not necessarily have to have it like that. “He has taken a little time to get there. He has changed quite a lot over the year, and he is now physically and mentally more mature. He has taken it all in his stride today. A lot of today was about the experience. Although there are not many people here he has behaved well as it is totally different to what he is used to.”