A round-up of the action from Newmarket on Friday as Richard Hannon brought up a hundred winners for the season courtesy of Ehraz.

Ton up for Hannon Richard Hannon celebrated reaching the 100 winner mark for the ninth successive year with arguably his easiest winner of them all after Ehraz outclassed his rivals to open his account for the season in the British Stallion Studs EBF Conditions Stakes. Without a win to his name since landing a maiden on his second start at Ascot last July the son of Showcasing, who finished sixth in the Group One Commonwealth Cup in June, made the most of a significant drop in grade to outpoint his two rivals. Keeping things simple out in front in the six-furlong contest the 2/11 Favourite comfortably drew clear late on under Jim Crowley to defeat Tiriac by six and a half lengths to give Hannon his landmark triumph.

Hannon said: “That’s our 100th winner of the year and I’m delighted. He is a lovely horse but he had ulcers quite bad. We had to send him back to Shadwell and they sorted that out. “His first run back after being treated for ulcers in a Group Three last time wasn’t very good for one reason or another but I’m delighted he has come here and won how we hoped he would. “If you see the work he does at home you would definitely think he is not ordinary and he looked better than that out there. He is growing up all the time. “Hopefully he can be a nice sprinter next season. It makes the winter a bit shorter having horses like him to look forward to.”

Matilda works magic in Bosra Sham Irish trainer Kieran Cotter admitted he has “half an eye” on next year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas after celebrating success with stable star Matilda Picotte in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF “Bosra Sham” Fillies’ Stakes. The Portarlington, County Laois handler secured the biggest winner of his career after the daughter of Sioux Nation tasted victory for the first time since making a winning debut at the Curragh back in May with a tenacious success the Listed feature. After finishing third in the Group Two Lowther Stakes at York on her last start Matilda Picotte was sent off the 100/30 favourite to go two places better and gain a deserved second success of her career following a string of fine efforts in defeat. Sent straight into the lead by Declan McDonogh soon after exiting the stalls, Matilda Picotte proved equal to the task with many of her nine rivals coming under pressure at the half way stage of the six-furlong event.

Although Believing emerged as a late danger, together with Queen Olly, the market leader was not for passing after pulling out more when it mattered most to score by a length and a half from the latter, much to the delight of her connections. Cotter said: “She is tough and genuine and has a high cruising speed. She saw out the trip well. The lads wanted to come over to give her a bit of experience of the track and this looked an ideal opportunity provided it wasn’t too long a season. “She had a lot of them in trouble at the halfway mark as she has lot of speed even more speed than she shows at home. She saves her best for the track. Every day she has competed this year it has been at a good level and it has turned up trumps. “It was a fantastic run at York in the best of company. If Aidan (O’Brien) trained her she would have been 1-2. It has been a super day for a small yard like us. It is actually our first black type winner and it is nice place to do it here at ‘Headquarters’. “She had the form it was just a case of if it was too late in the season for her but she has not been over-raced. If she could maintain her form we were confident she could do the job. “We might have half an eye of coming back here next year (for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas). Would she stay another two furlongs? I don’t know, but at least she has experience of the track. If she could get another two furlongs we could look at bigger pots. “We will sit and mull things over the winter but it might make sense to look at a Guineas trial and if she doesn’t get that then we can step back down in trip. It is nice to have a filly like her. “There are 10 lads that own her (Matilda & Kilmichael Racing Partnership). They are based in England and Ireland and they have had a super day - this is only the beginning.”

Not only was the victory a first at the track for Cotter but it was also a breakthrough success at the course for Group One-winning rider Declan McDonogh, who was equally complimentary about Matilda Picotte. He said: “She is very straightforward. She hit the gates well and brought me along. She is very genuine and doesn’t mind a little ease in the ground. She might get seven but she has a lot of natural speed. “I was going a good even pace but I was never extended in the first half a mile but from three down I started to build it and come forward. She impressed me today. She is very close to Meditate at home in Ireland so it his high-class form. “It is my first winner here after many years of trying but I’ve not ridden many good horses here. It is very nice to get that on the board.”

Rest of the action... Bodorgan looked a horse to keep on the right side of in the future after claiming a clear-cut success in division two of the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes - much to the delight of part owner David Martin. Having finished third over course and distance on his last start the 6/5 favourite, who is named after a village in Anglesey, was not to be denied on this occasion with Ryan Moore steering the Charlie Hills-trained colt to glory by four and a quarter lengths. Martin said: “He was very green first time out but he did well the last day and that form has worked out. He was a very justifiable favourite. He stayed on well and Ryan seemed to be quite relaxed on him as he didn’t really have to push too many buttons. He will definitely get further.”

Martin, who is involved in around 10 horses with his wife Julia, hopes the ground will be suitable enough to allow flagbearer Ajero to take his chance in the BetGoodwin November Handicap at Doncaster a week on Saturday. He said: “We are going to put Ajero in the November Handicap next week but that is really ground dependant. He does need it on the good side of soft. “If he doesn’t run there we might switch him back to hurdles and then put him away as he wants better ground.” Joint trainer Oliver Cole believes Physique could be a “nice prospect” for next season after going one better than on his debut at Newbury seven days ago to land the opening division of the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes. Putting his previous experience to good use the 7/4 favourite made all to score by a length and three quarters from debutant Majestic Pride to give successful rider Mohammed Tabti his first winner at the Rowley Mile.

Physique won at Newmarket