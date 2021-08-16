A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Newmarket where Benbatl broke the course record in the Unibet 'You're On' Joel Stakes.

Record-breaking Joel win for Benbatl Benbatl won the Unibet 'You're On' Joel Stakes for the second time. Oisin Murphy allowed Pogo to cut out the early running but brought his partner across to challenge him at the furlong pole. He soon mastered that rival and maintained the gallop to the line to score by three-quarters-of-a-length. Master Of The Seas made a satisfactory return to action in third as the winner broke the course record.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Rockfel joy for Hello You Hello You proved too quick for her rivals in the Unibet Rockfel Stakes. David Loughnane's charge was always in the front rank and found plenty inside the distance to fend off the attentions of Cachet by a length-and-a-half. Oscula was close-up in third.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Loughnane said: “The Amo team have thought a lot of her from day one. She was very impressive on debut, and you couldn’t knock what she did at Royal Ascot. She’s been beaten twice now by what could be described as the best two-year-old filly in the country, in Sandrine. “She’s strengthened up loads over the last month. She arrived with us from Mr Beckett’s in great order, and we’re very privileged and lucky to have a horse of her calibre in the yard.” I think she’d go on any ground. I said beforehand that she’s a Group horse and deserved a Group win beside her name – and I’m delighted she’s proved herself today.

Hello You is in command of the Rockfel Stakes

“I know Kia is very keen to potentially have a crack at the Breeders’ Cup (Juvenile Fillies Turf) in Del Mar in November. We’ve always felt she’ll be better over a mile and she’s just outstayed them today over the seven furlongs. “I’m very grateful for the support the Amo team have given us. They’ve been a huge asset to the yard.” Harrington strikes with Forbearance Forbearance launched another successful British raid in the Unibet Princess Royal Stakes. Jessica Harrington's charge landed the Galtres Stakes at the Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival and was impressive here too, making a strong run from the rear of the field two furlongs out. It carried Shane Foley to the front approaching the furlong pole and the 4/1 winner saw the race out well, scoring by two-and-a-half lengths from Sayyida.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Foley said: “She really enjoys that fast ground and a strong-run race suits her. She is a good stayer and is an improved filly. Hopefully she can stay in training next year. She picked up well but they went a nice gallop. When she relaxes, she has that turn of foot as she can be a bit over-generous. She was off the bridle all the way today and that suited her as she picked up well.” Asked if he believes she can go on to succeed at an even higher level, Foley replied: “I think so. If she could do the same next year she could be competitive in those good races. “She does take her races well and she can’t have the ground fast enough. I think she will get further.”

Whisper storms to victory Frankie Dettori made the perfect start to the day at Newmarket, completing a quick double aboard Soft Whisper (13/2) in the Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day EBF Rosemary Stakes. Back in the Godolphin silks for trainer Saeed bin Suroor, he took the UAE 1000 Guineas winner to the front early on and she stayed there. She was in total command at the furlong pole and despite drifting away from the rail and towards the centre of the track, went on to score by a length-and-three-quarters from Maamora.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Bin Suroor said: “She had a hard time in Dubai, but she has done well physically since then. She has improved and is much better than she was in Dubai. “She’s a good filly who has always worked well and tries her best. I knew coming here today she had a good chance to win, which is why I booked Frankie to ride. “She is entered in a Group One in France (Prix de l’Opera), but she is unlikely to run. I think it is more likely we will take her back to Dubai for races like the Balanchine.”

Soft Whisper strikes at Newmarket

Third time lucky for Spinaround Spinaround made it a case of third time lucky in the opening Try Our New Super Boosts At Unibet British EBF Maiden Stakes. Dettori was in the saddle aboard John and Thady Gosden's charge and the 11/8 winner was involved in a sustained battle with 8/13 favourite Al Jaddaf from some way out. He'd cracked the market leader by the furlong pole and ran on strongly after meeting the rising ground to score by three-and-a-quarter lengths.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Thady Gosden said: “He ran very well but had already run twice before. He has run a good race today over seven (furlongs) and has hit the line strong, so I see no problem stepping him up to a mile. “He was out in front there today but they got racing early enough which has probably helped us. We will give him one more run and see how he goes. He should improve for the step up to a mile. We will then decide what the owner (Saeed Suhail) would like to do next year. “There is a definite possibility he could go further as he is a scopey enough horse and he is still growing and maturing.”