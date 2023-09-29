Newmarket Friday review and replays

A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Newmarket where Carla's Way won the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes.

Way too good in Rockfel Carla’s Way (7/2) was described by connections as an ‘exciting prospect’ after setting up a potential trip to the Breeders’ Cup following her clear-cut success in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Rockfel Stakes. The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained two-year-old moved a step closer to an outing in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf at Santa Anita following her victory in the Group Two prize which doubled up as a ‘win and you’re in’ race for the Grade One contest on November 3rd. In a race where it paid to sit close to the pace Carla’s Way was bounced out in behind early leader Spiritual, who took the field along for much of the contest before being passed by the eventual winner as the field hit the two-furlong pole. Once sent on by James Doyle the Starspangledbanner filly quickly went through the gears to put daylight between herself and the rest of the field on the final climb to the line. Despite unbeaten favourite Shuwari staying on well from the back, along with eventual third Ylang Ylang, the damage had already been done as Carla’s Way continued galloping on resolutely all the way to the line before scoring by two and a quarter lengths.

Ed Crisford said: “She jumped out and got a lovely tow into the race. They were going pretty quick as they were going 11 second furlongs which were proper fractions up front. To quicken off that fast pace takes a good filly, and I think we have seen that today. She travelled super into the race and came up the hill well and lengthened to the line really nicely. She is an exciting prospect. “There is a lot of New Approach in her and she is a big, tall, scopey filly and for sure next year she should train on. In the early part of the race I was slightly worried how quick they were going but to quicken off a pace like that you have got to have a good engine underneath you. She is in the Fillies Mile, but I think Santa Anita would suit this filly well and she likes quick ground, as we saw today so we have got to seriously think about that. Until I speak to the owner (Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa), and we make a plan and a decision, I’m not sure what we do but I think she would suit Santa Anita for sure.” While Carla’s Way is likely to be tested at the highest level this season connections admitted it was too early to be thinking of next year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas which she was trimmed into 12/1 for by Paddy Power. Ed Crisford added: “Whether she will quite stay mile I’m not sure. We will get this year out of the way and then think about next year and see how she is training over the winter before thinking of the 1000 Guineas.” A return to the Rowley Mile for the bet365 Fillies’ Mile on October 13th could be on the cards for runner-up Shuwari (13-8 Favourite) according to her trainer Ollie Sangster. He said: “I was very happy, and she ran great. I suppose the way the race panned out she had a lot to do but she stayed on well. It was just the way the race panned out, but she came home very strongly. We will see how the next week goes but we could think about coming back for the Fillies’ Mile. She had been off for 64 days and she will come on again so will definitely think about the Fillies’ Mile.”

Mutasaabeq holds on in Joel Charlie Hills had an additional reason to celebrate his 45th birthday after stable stalwart Mutasaabeq enhanced his reputation as a Rowley Mile specialist when securing back-to-back wins in the feature Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Joel Stakes. Boasting a record of three wins from four previous visits to the course the son of Invincible Spirit, out of 2009 1000 Guineas heroine Ghanaati, left two below par performances behind to claim victory number four at his favourite track in the Group Two contest. Sent straight into the lead by Jim Crowley the well-backed 11/4 Favourite remained in that position throughout the mile contest despite being pressed hard by a number of those in behind late on. After appearing to see off Regala Reality when skipping clear inside the final two furlongs, Shadwell’s homebred runner was then faced with a challenge from eventual third Chindit. However, it was the be the rallying Regal Reality that was to throw down the last challenge after rallying back under a determined Ryan Moore, but Mutasaabeq was not to be denied with Crowly forcing his willing mount home by a head. Hills, celebrating his 45th birthday today, said: “He seems to love it here. It is horses for courses, and he has got a tremendous record at the Rowley Mile and Jim has given him a good ride there. “He picked up good and put some nice distance between himself and the field and he just managed to hang on. I thought he toughed it out well in the end. He has been a good horse over the years, and he has won three Group Twos now. Birthday winners are good, but I’ve not really had many. “He is not frustrating, but I think when he wins he puts a lot into it and he can’t put too many races together, although he is a little bit older now, and a bit stronger. “When he won here as a three-year-old he looked unbeatable and he went off not far off favourite for the 2000 Guineas just off winning a conditions race. “He has been pretty sound through his career, but he has not had too many chances at Group One level however I’ve always felt he is up to it.” Although Mutasaabeq is yet to triumph at the top level, Lambourn handler Hills is hoping he might get the chance to taste a breakthrough success at the highest level in the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Santa Anita on November 4th. Hills added “He has been a pleasure to train and we will see where we go next. I will speak to Angus (Gold, racing manager) and Sheikha Hissa. “Whether we have a look at America for the mile there that could be an option. We will certainly think about it. What do you do with a horse that has won three Group Twos. He is a good miler, and he likes fast ground. I’m sure he will handle the trip. “He only needs to improve a couple of lengths with the travel and the conditions and you never quite know. A track like this the mile tests his stamina, but a two-turn mile (like the one at Santa Anita) will suit him ideally.”

Lock at best to win Princess Royal Time Lock turned in a career best performance to move a step closer to a first outing at Group One level after running her rivals ragged in the Princess Royal Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Stakes. Making her first appearance at the Rowley Mile since running out the winner of a course and distance novice contest last May, the Harry and Roger Charlton-trained four-year-old made it two from two at the track with an emphatic victory in the Group Three prize. Appearing to appreciate the strong pace set by Peripatetic the 9/2 chance swept to the front inside the final two furlongs before readily opening up a commanding advantage under Ryan Moore. Although hat-trick seeking favourite Sweet Memories went off in pursuit of Time Lock the Juddmonte-owned filly was not for stopping after passing the post four and a quarter lengths clear to back up her last time out Listed success at Craon, France.

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, said: “We have been struggling to break our Stakes win here so we decided to bring her over to France and we won that race last year with a nice filly. She bolted up that day and I’d say it gave her a bit of confidence and she looks to have improved for it. They went quick, and they went a proper mile and a half pace for a Group Three. She done it well and she stays well. She is genuine and tries hard. “She has always looked a good filly. To be fair Ryan (Moore) hit the nail on the head as we set her back when we ran her at Haydock early on in the year and the ground was very quick and she resented it and it probably set her back a bit. It has taken us a couple of runs to get her confidence back and it looks like she is doing it now.” Mahon said: “If the ground was good we could definitely think about giving it (the Fillies & Mares Stakes) a go, but it would need to be good or good to soft ground. If it was heavy it wouldn’t be her cup of tea. There is a Group One race in Germany as well for her so we will speak to the owners and see what they would like to do.”

Winning farewell from Coppice Coppice signed off what is likely to be her final start in Britain on a winning note after bouncing back to winning ways in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai British EBF Rosemary Stakes to give Frankie Dettori his 499th winner at Newmarket. Having been out of luck in two starts at Group race level since landing the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot, the John and Thady Gosden-trained daughter of Kingman showed what she is capable of when getting the better of a tight finish in the opening Listed contest. Racing mid division through the early stages of the mile prize the 11-2 chance was switched out around her rivals by Frankie Dettori inside the final two furlongs to mount what would be a winning challenge. Victory looked to be heading the way the prominently ridden Potapova. However, the Sir Michael Stoute-trained filly could not quite hold off the late lunge of Coppice who got up almost on the line to score by half a length.

