A review of the rest of the action from Friday's meeting at Newmarket where Al Suhail landed the Challenge Stakes.

Suhail rises to the Challenge Al Suhail has always been highly regarded and stamped his class on the Godolphin Stud & Stable Staff Awards Challenge Stakes at Newmarket. Second in the Autumn Stakes in his juvenile year, he was a Listed winner at three and expected to be a major player at the Dubai Carnival last spring. Charlie Appleby tried to stretch him out to nine furlongs and the first attempt went well, when narrowly beaten by Lord Glitters, but he was stone last behind Lord North in the Dubai Turf. Barring a win at Haydock this summer the four-year-old was becoming slightly disappointing, but was still sent off the 3-1 favourite for the Group Three over seven furlongs. The result was never in doubt, with William Buick bouncing him into an early lead, pulling further clear over a furlong out and eventually running out a three-and-a-half-length winner over With Thanks, who had won at Ascot last weekend.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“We’ve seen what ability he has got throughout his career, but being brutally honest Will gave him a great ride because it was a tactic I came up with within the last 24 hours,” said Appleby. “In the past we’ve seen him travel and you think it’s only a matter of pressing the button, but then he falters so I said if he doesn’t want to go by them let’s see if they can get by him. “He’s done it well today and it all worked out. It’s no surprise he’s won like that. Will made his mind up for him and I knew he’d find once Will gave him the office.” On plans he said: “I don’t think he’s one for the Breeders’ Cup as I don’t think he’s mentally strong enough for something like that. “He’ll go back out to Dubai, we saw him out there last year when we tried to step him up to nine furlongs but we’ll go the usual – Al Fahidi and Zabeel Mile. There’s even a new programme out there on turf and there’s a new seven-furlong race on Super Saturday that is worth $300,000.” Attack proves too Sharp Fast Attack confirmed the promise she showed on debut with victory in the Godolphin Lifetime Care Oh So Sharp Stakes. Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, she was a six-length winner at Kempton on her initial run and looked sure to progress to be a Pattern-race filly. The daughter of Kodiac was plunged straight into Group Two company in France for her next outing, where she had a valid excuse for disappointing, and then last time out at Newbury chased home two smart fillies. To the fore throughout under James Doyle on the Rowley Mile, it briefly looked as if she could be swallowed up on entering the dip. However, she rallied gamely to the cause and while Allayaali threw down the gauntlet, Fast Attack (9-1) relished the climb to the line and ended up pulling a length clear. The winner was given a 33/1 quote for next year’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas by Betfair and Paddy Power.

Ed Crisford said: “She did that nicely, I thought James gave her a lovely, positive ride. It was the plan to do that as she jumps quick so we didn’t want to take her back, we wanted her to bowl along and enjoy herself. She’s a really honest filly and has done it really well. I like the way she battled, she really hit the line strong so it was a good performance.” He added: “We’ve always thought she was better than her last two runs. In France she lost a shoe coming out of the stalls and ripped half her foot off, so Christophe (Soumillon) almost pulled her up. At Newbury the ground was terrible, but she still ran a nice race and was only just beaten by two nice fillies. Good ground today and a positive ride made the difference. “I don’t think there’s anything else this year so we’ll probably aim her at one of the Guineas trials and then see which way we go. She’ll definitely get a mile.”

Fast Attack wins the Oh So Sharp Stakes

Jet flies to Cornwallis glory Twilight Jet made it fifth time lucky on his excursions to Britain when running out a clear-cut winner of the Newmarket Academy Godolphin Beacon Project Cornwallis Stakes. Trained by Michael O’Callaghan in Ireland, the Twilight Son colt had run with credit in the Norfolk Stakes, the Gimcrack and the Champagne Stakes – and led the field for a long way in the Middle Park two weeks ago. Down a furlong in trip, he burst clear inside the final furlong to justify 2/1 favouritism by two lengths. Illustrating made late gains into second, while Guilded was third.

“It’s lovely to win a race like the Cornwallis and he’s danced every dance this year, that was his 10th start. He’s an amazing horse,” said O’Callaghan. “He’s been getting better with every run, his ratings tell you that, and I imagine if I wanted I could run him again in two weeks – (but) he’s done enough for the year now, I’d say. “He was only 50 yards off winning the Middle Park and next year he could potentially be a Commonwealth Cup horse. Once he strengthens up six furlongs won’t be a problem. He set a good gallop in a good renewal of the Middle Park and put them all to the sword, but I’m just glad he’s got his head in front in a Group race. He’s got everything you need to progress into being a Group One horse next year.” He added: “I’ve had some good two-year-olds, but he’s probably the best I’ve trained just for the fact he’s had so much racing and he just keeps getting better and keeps improving. We don’t know if we’ve got to the bottom of him yet.”

Twilight Jet wins the Cornwallis

Rose springs surprise Ribbon Rose (25/1) made a winning debut in the Godolphin Under Starters Orders Maiden Fillies’ Stakes for Marco Botti. Ridden confidently by Neil Callan, who partnered Botti’s impressive Tatsumaki last week, Botti confirmed the pair would link up more often next season. “She’s always been a bit backward and has just taken time to come to hand. She’s only been in fast work about a month, but she’s been working nicely,” said Botti. “Neil sat on her a couple of weeks ago and said she gave him a good feel, but in these races you never no what you’ve got to take on. “I think we’ll probably put her away now, she’s still a little bit weak and hopefully she’s a black-type filly next year. Neil is riding well, he’s a very good jockey with plenty of experience, he’s a good asset to the yard. He’ll ride a few more next year as well.”