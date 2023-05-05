Review of the action from Newmarket on Friday as Mutasaabeq lowered the colours of Native Trail in the bet365 Mile.

Native Trail beaten by Mutasaabeq Mutasaabeq (4/1) had too many guns for Native Trail as he ran out a convincing winner of the bet365 Mile. The five-year-old adopted his customary position at the head of affairs and had the race in safe keeping with a furlong to run, stretching clear under a positive ride from Jim Crowley. Native Trail, winner of the Irish 2000 Guineas last spring, was always on the back foot and had to be squeezed along at halfway just to try and keep tabs as the pace lifted courtesy of the solid gallop set by Mutasaabeq out in front. There was three lengths between the winner and second at the line, with Light Infantry only a short-head back in third having shaped with plenty of promise on his seasonal reappearance.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Castle enters St Leger picture Castle Way (7/1) took another step up the ladder when landing the Listed Newmarket Stakes for Charlie Appleby and William Buick. The strapping son of Almanzor was a taking winner of a course and distance nursery back in October, and a trip to Royal Ascot could now be on the cards following this equally impressive success. Always in the front frank, Castle Way was still travelling powerfully as he inched into the lead with three furlongs to run, and Buick needed no second invitation to kick for home as the runners approached the dip. Circle Of Fire, sporting the colours of the King, was on the heels of the winner throughout, but he was always fighting a losing battle and was a length and three quarters back in second at the line. The Appleby-trained Victory Dance was eventually sent off the 7/2 market leader, but he could never land a telling blow in third having been held up in a race dominated by those to race prominently. The well-backed Waipiro was a late non-runner due to an injury to jockey Tom Marquand. Paddy Power and Betfair reacted by cutting the winner to 25/1 from 33/1 for the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster later in the season.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Winning trainer Charlie Appleby said: “I don’t quite know why the market was quite the way it was but that is not my business. "As respect to the two horses and what they have achieved at home, William has always loved this horse. William, at the time, was sitting on the fence as to which one he would like to ride but he did say that he has always loved this horse so I’m going to stick with him and he has. He has given him a lovely ride and I said to William before going out let’s get on with it and let him use himself and he will stay further for sure. “I’m very pleased with Victory Dance as well stepping up as that was his first time over the trip. On a more conventional track I think you will see further improvement. "I would say Ascot (for the King Edward VII Stakes would be next for Castle Way) would be next and the only reason I didn’t put him in the Derby picture was he went around Epsom last year and got beat around there as favourite. Admittedly the ground was soft but Adam (Kirby) said he hated the track and he is just one of those horses that is a big unit.

Castle Way wins under William Buick