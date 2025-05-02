Newmarket Friday reports and free video replays

Reports, reaction and free video replays from Friday's meeting at Newmarket.

Curragh Classic beckons for Cosmic Year Cosmic Year proved out of this world after blowing his rivals away in the TrustATrader King Charles II Stakes to set up a Classic date at the Curragh. The Harry Charlton-trained son of Kingman looked a Group race winner in waiting when taking the step up to Listed class in his stride. Partnered for the first time by Ryan Moore the 6/4 favourite never looked in danger of losing his unbeaten record at any point in the seven furlong contest. Once sent on by Moore the Juddmonte-owned favourite quickly found another change of gear to scoot into a clear advantage with only daylight ahead of him.

Although recent Kempton Park scorer Marvelman tried to match the effort of Cosmic Year he failed to have the legs to match him with a length-and-a-half separating the pair at the line. Charlton said: “The race didn’t pan out exactly how you would have wanted it to as the two to his right split right. Ryan said he thought they were all going to go that way, but they didn’t and he wished he would have followed them as he would have been more impressive if had that lead to the one pole. As it were he has had to let him slide along three down. He has not handled the Dip perfectly, but Ryan liked the way he knuckled down in the final furlong. Barry (Mahon) and Prince Khalid’s family have made the right call in that they had three horses that could have run in the 2000 Guineas. “Ryan said he could see why I didn’t want to come here for a quick ground 2000 Guineas. He said that was absolutely fine. He said he would be quite comfortable, and Oisin had said this before, that he would be comfortable trying the quicker ground when meeting the rising ground at Ascot. We are lucky we have got some good horses around, but I think he has got a lot of potential to come.”

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Following the race triumphant trainer Charlton earmarked the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas as the next port of call for Cosmic Year. He said: “We have come here with the view of going to the Irish Guineas. I think the plan will still be to go to Ireland and I think that will suit better.You get a good pace there and you can ride them a bit differently. Whether that leads on to a St James’s Palace Stakes I think that will depend on results, and results of the 2000 Guineas tomorrow. “He is quick, but one of the benefits we have seen in all his races is that he has been able to relax, like he did at Sandown Park with no cover, and at Kempton Park with no pace. He has this chameleon ability to be happy going 32mph to quicken up to 43mph and that will hold him in good stead in better quality races.” Equally impressed with the display was Barry Mahon, European racing manager to Juddmonte, who hinted that a clash with fellow Juddmonte-owned colts Jonquil and Field Of Gold is not out of the equation in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. Mahon added: “I thought he did it very well and we all saw why we came today and not tomorrow. "He won two races very easily and hasn’t really learnt a lot, but I think that will be the making of him. Ryan was very complimentary afterwards so that is good. “It is very possible (they could all meet at Ascot). Coming into the race we had a loose plan of going to Ireland, but we have to see how he comes out of this.”

Alpine Trail is away and clear at Newmarket

Appleby colt on Derby Trail Alpine Trail continued scaling the heights after maintaining his unbeaten record with a clear cut front running success in the Nyetimber Newmarket Stakes. Arriving on the back of wins at Wolverhampton and Yarmouth the son of Dubawi was sent off the 10/11 favourite to make it three out of three in the Listed contest.

William Buick kept things simple aboard the Charlie Appleby-trained market leader after bouncing him out in front swiftly after exiting the stalls. Although Nebras emerged as a serious threat entering the final two furlongs of the mile-and-a-quarter test he could not close the gap with Alpine Trail passing the post with three lengths in hand. Appleby said: “He has done nothing wrong. Even at home he has never been an exciting horse to watch, but the lads say he is a hard horse to get past if you have one in the gallop with him. He has done it all nicely today. I think what he has shown is that he stays. Stepping up to the mile and a half he might improve and he might take another step forward again. He was just a big raw Dubawi that needed a bit of time. He was purchased at Deauville and we just gave him all the time and he got and he has repaid us so far.”

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

According to Appeby the Listed William Hill Lingfield Derby Trial on Saturday, May 10th, could be next up for the Alpine Trail, who was introduced at 25/1 for the Betfred Derby, which he needs supplementing for, by Paddy Power. Appleby added: “We could pop him in something like the Lingfield Derby Trial. Do I think he is really a Derby horse, I don’t know, because as we say he doesn’t jump out at home, but you can’t fault what he is doing on the track. He is not in the Derby, but at any stage we can pop him in. I think let’s step him up to Lingfield and see what materialises from there.” As for the runner-up Nebras he looks like being kept at ten furlongs for the time being according to his joint-trainer John Gosden. He said: “He ran a great race. He is still learning all the time. He just lost his balance a little bit on the ridges coming down into the Dip, but a lot of horses do that, and I like the way he has run on. He has given the favourite a good run for his money. “I think this trip is where he belongs as he got caught the other day at Southwell over a mile from a horse that was getting seven pounds from him, but he has run a nice race here today.”

Zgharta wins the opener at Newmarket

Zgharta team eye Ascot Andrew Balding hinted that a trip to Royal Ascot could be on the cards for Zgharta, who opened her account at the third attempt of asking in the Darley EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes. With the form of her second behind Victory Queen at the track boosted following her success at Ascot on Wednesday the daughter of Ghaiyyath put her previous experience to good use to land the mile-and-a-quarter contest. Having sat mid division early on the 13/8 favourite moved with early pacesetter Pearla entering the closing stages before forging ahead close to the line and prevailing by a head under Hollie Doyle.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits