Newmarket Friday race reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from day two of the Debenhams July Festival at Newmarket.

Lady completes sparkling Buick treble Away from Blue Bolt's stylish victory in the feature Tattersalls Sceptre Sessions Falmouth Stakes, William Buick stole the show at Newmarket on Friday. He completed a sparkling 116/1 treble when partnering Acting Lady to victory in the Weatherbys Banking Group British EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes. The daughter of Dark Angel was following in the hoofprints of her half-sister Crimson Rose who also won this race and was opening her account at the second time of asking having suffered an odds-on reversal over course and distance on her debut 14 days ago. Racing close to the pace throughout, the 10/3 chance was not for passing once hitting the front during closing stages. Although debutant Sierra Belle threw down a serious challenge as the line approached, it was not enough to reel in the Charlie Appleby-trained filly, who held on by a neck to give Buick his third victory on the card.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Following the race, the triumphant trainer suggested that an outing in the Group Three Princess Margaret Japan Cup Stakes at Ascot could be on the agenda. Appleby, speaking away from the track, said: “I was pleased with the filly there as it was a good step forward from her first run. “She was a bit keen, but the pace wasn’t great on the front end. We will probably look towards running her in the Princess Margaret at Ascot next." Trip proves ideal for Heraldry Both of the rider's previous two victories on the card came for John and Thady Gosden who registered 26/1 doubles of their own in the two feature handicaps. Leg one came when Heraldry gained compensation for missing the cut in the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot when coming from last to first in the Oddschecker Handicap at Newmarket. The John and Thady Gosden-trained colt made it two wins from four starts when bouncing back from defeat behind the re-opposing Decade Of Time in the £100,000 contest. Anchored at the rear of the field for much of the mile and a quarter test, which was his first try over the trip, the 5/1 chance started rolling into action inside the final two furlongs. Mounting a challenge on the outside of his five rivals, the son of Kingman stayed on powerfully through the closing stages before going on to defeat his last time out conqueror by a length and three quarters.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

John Gosden said: “He was meant to run in the Golden Gates, but he didn’t get in, so this was a lovely race to come here. Given how tough that race is when you are drawn on the outside coming into that bend it is probably just as well we came here. "It is not easy to run in a tough race at Ascot then come here so we couldn’t be more pleased with him as he came from last. This has got the rise at the end more so than the Rowley Mile, so to that extent, you can steal a race from the front, but it is easier to do it on the Rowley Mile than it is here. “It was very handy the weight pull with Decade Of Time. We gave him seven pounds last time and people forget that. We had the penalty for the novice win at Kempton Park so it was a big switch at the weights which always helps. “We think we have got his trip right now according to the jockey."

Heraldry wins at Newmarket

Ebor-bound Valedictory completes Buick double The same team then combined to win the Betway Trophy with Valedictory. Having scored on his first try over a mile-and-three-quarters at Goodwood last time out, the Cracksman gelding added to that win over the same trip in the Heritage Handicap. Held up off the early pace, which was cut out by hat-trick seeking favourite Wine Dark Sea, the 7/2 chance steadily worked his way into contention before being called on for his effort. As Wine Dark Sea backed out of the equation around a furlong from home it was at that point that Valedictory moved on with Goblet Of Fire and eventual runner-up Roaring Legend. Finding extra in reserves close to the line the Godolphin-owned gelding pulled out more than enough to score by a neck.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

John Gosden said: “We ran into a couple of issues with him, but he has come back well and shown a proper attitude there. Stepping him up in trip has helped. William said that a mile six furlongs is his maximum. I'm delighted with him and the cheekpieces have helped. “They didn’t go much pace, but he crept down the outside. He showed a good attitude as he could have easily given the race back, but he came there and won it grittily, which is something that was not always apparent in him. “He dropped the jockey on the way to the start at Goodwood so he has got quite a sense of fun. This was an early closing race, and a valuable handicap, so it fitted very well.” The sponsors cut the winner to 14/1 for the Sky Bet Ebor at York next month. Gosden added: “We will see what the handicapper does and where we go from here. He would have to get into the Ebor and then see where we are. We will take it a step at a time.”