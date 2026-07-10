Blue Bolt beats Precise in Falmouth Stakes: Report, reaction, replay & latest Nassau Stakes odds

The 4/5 favourite Precise did finish off her race well in second with Donnacha O’Brien’s Balantina third under Oisin Murphy.

When Colin Keane pressed the button a furlong-and-a-half out the response was immediate and decisive. Despite drifting left off the bridle, Andrew Balding’s progressive four-year-old went clear to sore by two lengths.

Successful in the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot, the 85/40 winner travelled more strongly than her three-year-old rival through the contest.

Watch free video replay of Blue Bolt winning the Falmouth Stakes

“I think it is obvious after today that this is her trip. Alcohol Free won a July Cup, a Cheveley Park and a Sussex Stakes, and a Coronation Stakes, so she was unbelievably versatile, whereas this filly is an exceptional miler. We could possibly travel her later in the year, but we would need to discuss that.”

“I think it was a deeper race today than at Royal Ascot. My only concern today was the quick ground at Newmarket might have caught her out, but it didn’t.

“Colin has absolutely mastered her. Bar her debut at Southwell, which seems a long time ago, she has never put a foot wrong on the racecourse. I’m just thrilled to have her.

Balding said: "She is quality. She looked good at Ascot, but it was great to see her do it today in that style. She was just getting a little lonely at the end, but she has just got that amazing cruising speed and that ability to sustain. She is exceptional.

Keane added: “She is a very uncomplicated filly. She was very good at Ascot. Giving away nine pounds to a Classic winner was a bit of a worry, but she is a strong filly and she showed her ability today.

“Andrew and the team were very happy with her between Ascot and here. We were pretty confident she would be better than when you go back to her last run in a Group One against Fallen Angel when she was still a big immature filly.

“We were hopeful, but we weren’t sure we were able to give nine pounds away, but she showed her class.

“It feels easy for her as she is a filly that can go at a high tempo and stay going at it. When we got down to the two pole I could see the heads arriving, but nothing was coming forward with me. When I got stuck into her she went away.

“She goes a little bit left, but I think that is more so being lonely as she did that a little bit at Ascot when she quickened away from them, but she is a Group One winner now and is a very good filly.

“The first day at Goodwood this year was all about getting her started. It was a muddling race, but we gave her an easy time of it, but from there she has stepped forward from each run, and it was a very good run today.

“Maybe something like a Matron could be for her, but I will leave that to smarter people than me to decide. I imagine she will be sticking to a mile for the time being. I’m very privileged to ride in these silks and I’m very lucky to get to ride horses like her.”

Precise team pleased with run

Aidan O’Brien said of Precise: “She ran very well, but it looks like she will stay further, but we always thought that was going to happen.

“We left her at a mile as there was no reason to move her up, but looking at her today the older filly was a little bit quicker through the middle of the race than her and she just got away from her a little bit, but she was coming back at the line.

“It is possible that we could go up in trip next time. Diamond Necklace is going to Goodwood for the Nassau so she won’t go there. I don’t think the Ascot race left its mark on her.”

Latest Nassau Stakes betting

Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut Blue Bolt to 8/1 from 14s for the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Timeform reaction from the course - David Cleary

The clash of the generations in the Falmouth went the way of the four year old. Blue Bolt, successful in the Duke of Cambridge at Royal Ascot, gained a comprehensive success over the year-younger Irish Guineas and Coronation Stakes winner Precise. The latter, sent off at odds on, hadn't needed to match her Curragh form when winning at Ascot and again failed to run to that high level, a slight question whether that run is as good as it looked at the time. Blue Bolt, on the other hand, is still progressing and produced yet another career best, the form looking well up to standard for the race.

The first two raced just behind the pace in the larger group of five that raced up the centre, the pace there set by Precise's ineffectual pacemaker. Two furlongs out the field fanned across the track and plenty had a chance, though Blue Bolt was going notably well, better than Precise at that point. Blue Bolt picked up well when shaken up, despite edging left, while Precise lacked the turn of foot that had been a feature of her previous efforts.

Precise has entries in Group 1 races at seven furlongs to a mile-and-a-half, but on this showing a step up in trip might be the order of the day. It's possible also that a fourth Group 1 in nine weeks was a race too many and she'll be freshened up by a break. As for Blue Bolt, there's no obvious reason to step her up in trip, the Prix Rothschild and Matron Stakes picking themselves as targets. She'll continue to be a tough opponent to beat.