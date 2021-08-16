Sporting Life
Celebration time as Real World wins at York

Newmarket Friday entries: Joel and Rockfel Stakes

By Sporting Life
14:20 · SAT September 18, 2021

2019 winner Benbatl features among 11 six-day entries for the Joel Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

Saeed bin Suroor's charge returned to action with a promising second in the Celebration Mile at Goodwood last month and is joined in the field by stablemate Real World. He's a rising star of the mile division and was an impressive winner of the Strensall Stakes at York last time.

There's a third, fascinating, Godolphin entry in Master Of The Seas, Charlie Appleby's star potentially returning to the track for the first time since finishing second in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at the track in May.

Magellan could represent John and Thady Gosden and Accidental Agent, Bell Rock, Pogo, Sir Busker, Queen Supreme, Laneqash and Perotto complete the field.

