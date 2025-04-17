Newmarket Craven Meeting review and free video replays | Royal Ascot beckons

A review of the action from the third and final day of the Craven Meeting at Newmarket.

Military poised for Royal outing Military Code laid down an early Royal Ascot marker after hitting the ground running in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes at Newmarket. Despite showing signs of greenness at the start, and drifting from an odds-on chance the night before out to 6/1, it failed to prevent the son of Wootton Bassett from making a winning debut. After bagging the stands side rail the Charlie Appleby-trained colt quickly found himself in pole position in the five furlong contest. Although the George Boughey-trained Moonfall emerged as a big threat late on, Military Code was not for stopping with William Buick driving his mount home by a length and a half. Appleby said: “We came up here with a bit of confidence. Although he went on a drift in the market that is probably just the week we have had. “Coming into it he had done some nice work and as a physical you can’t fault him. We felt we have a couple of two year olds around him that we like and hopefully they will be a little group that come along together. “Full credit to Fran Ferris, who rides him at home, as he has loved him from day one. He said he was sharp enough to run over five, but that he can’t wait to step him up to six furlongs and possibly beyond. He has done it over five, and professionally, although he was a bit green down at the start. “Will popped him out there and he got into a nice professional position. He travelled well and picked up well. He is a horse that we hoped would be an Ascot type of horse.”

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Following the race Appleby earmarked the Group Two Coventry Stakes at the Royal meeting as the most likely target for Military Code, but he hinted that he could be kept at five furlongs on his next start for the Listed National Stakes at Sandown Park. He added: “We could look at something like the National Stakes over five furlongs. Naturally you would think it would be the Coventry Stakes for him, but he was professional there and it will be interesting to see whether he sharpens up or he stays where he is. “We have had a few more out at Waterhall than we would have done in previous years. I think they are just a stronger bunch of two year olds. At least he has put a nice marker in the sand for us to work away with others and see what potential we have got.” Indian doubles up for Godolphin Indian Springs supplied Appleby and Buick with their second winner on the card after completing the perfect plan with a decisive success in the Alex Scott Maiden Stakes. Although taking time to warm to the task the son of Too Darn Hot was well on top at the end of the seven furlong contest, which also featured Mishriff’s full-brother Kaleido. All the early action featured down the centre of the track with the Richard Hannon-trained pair of Great and Nakeeb taking the field along during the early stages. However, as the race started to change complexion Indian Springs soon found his stride when coming with a powerful late run close to the running rail before readily drawing clear to score by two-and-a-half-lengths. Appleby said of the 2/1 favourite: “It was the way we wanted to do it as he has been a bit keen at home. William wanted to drop him in, but as the boys quickened on the front end I think that is why you saw him warming into it shall we say. “Once hit the rising ground I was always pretty confident he would gallop out well. To be honest the race went to plan. William thought we might come to the stands' side then they all went to the middle and William then had to come back to the stands side. He is a nice horse. “I would say he would probably sharpen up a bit more and if you look at his pedigree there is a fair bit of speed there. I wouldn’t say he is screaming out for a mile yet.”

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Royal date for King Casper The dream of having a runner at the Royal meeting remains intact for The Roof Partnership, which includes former Premier League star Michael Owen, following the victory of King Casper in the Never Ordinary At bet365 Handicap. With his sole success at Haydock Park last year coming under Oisin Murphy the Hugo Palmer-trained three year old enjoyed the perfect reunion with the four-time champion jockey in the mile event. Looking the likely winner some way out the 14/1 chance breezed into the lead before being nudged out to win by three lengths to leave his jubilant connections dreaming of a trip to the Royal meeting for a tilt at the Britannia Stakes. Chris Roberton, member of The Roof Partnership, said: “That was absolutely brilliant. He had a bad run at Haydock on his final run last year, but he didn’t like the soft ground as the run before at Haydock he just murdered that race. “We did have Oisin on the last day he won. We have just got to request Mr Murphy comes every time now! “I called him after about two furlongs and I was jumping by then as I know he will stay. If he gets his head in front there is nothing that is going to catch him, well that’s how we feel. “We are heading for the Britannia, but we have got to get another run in first to get his mark up a bit. The dream is on, that is all I can say. He is a lovely horse as he is so calm.”

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Bullet hits the target Bullet Point found the target on his return action after picking up where he left off last season to secure his third consecutive win with victory in the Japan Racing Association Handicap. Having shot up 15lbs in the ratings following victories at Newcastle and over course and distance on his previous start the Advertise gelding showed he is still going the right way after plundering the £35,000 feature prize. Racing across on the far side the William Haggas-trained four year old kicked smartly clear once hitting the front in the mile prize before scoring by three-and-a-quarter lengths from the running-on Tribal Chief to set up a possible trip to the Royal meeting. Haggas said of the 6/1 winner: “Tom (Marquand) wanted to go over on the far side and he was drawn two, and he is a front runner, so that was fine with me. He rode a masterclass race. “They went quite fast in the middle and he was off the speed for most of the race, but he kept going. He is a thoroughly genuine and thoroughly nice horse. He got clobbered last year and I suppose he will be clobbered again as they don’t take into account they went fast and he was on the best ground. “If you win by three-and-a-quarter lengths you are entitled to go for a race at Royal Ascot. He won off 89 so he will be about 97 after this so that would put you in the frame for the Royal Hunt Cup. He is a nice horse that is likeable. The key to him has been time. I bought him at the breeze-up sales and he was slow this time last year as I couldn’t wake him up, but he is getting the hang of it now.”

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Pellitory poised for French Classic Pellitory enhanced his Classic credentials to put the spring back in the step of trainer James Owen when running out the winner of the bet365 EBF Conditions Stakes. Entering the seven furlong contest as the most experienced runner in the field the son of Sergei Prokofiev showed he had yet to reach his ceiling with victory under Harry Davies. Sent off the 25/1 outsider of the six runner field The Gredley Family-owned colt defied his double figure price to spring a surprise and get Owen off the mark with his last runner at the three-day Craven Meeting. Having seen Wimbledon Hawkeye finish second 24 hours earlier in the Group Three bet365 Craven Stakes and Ambiente Friendly finish fourth at the same level in the bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes on Tuesday, but he was not to be denied on this occasion. Although proving a headstrong character last year Pellitory looked a different horse this year when appearing to settle much better in the hands of Davies in behind leader Righthere Rightnow. Striking for home around a furlong out, Pellitory found plenty in reserve for Davies to hold off 6/5 favourite Anno Domini by half-a-length to fuel dreams of an outing in the French 2000 Guineas. Owen said: “He had done all his work with Wimbledon Hawkeye and we had this race planned the whole season and you get here and it is a strong race and you hear all the words going about town. We were on a learning curve today as to whether he was a handicapper or something a bit better. He has got a French 2000 Guineas entry and I love this horse. He works as well as Wimbledon Hawkeye. “It is lovely to win at the Craven Meeting this week as it has been hard. We have been knocking on the door, and they have run well, but we have finally got a winner with our last runner.” And following the race, part owner Tim Gredley hinted that a trip to Longchamp on Sunday, May 11th is very much on the agenda for Pellitory. Gredley said: “The Craven Meeting is a fact finding mission. This horse had been working with Wimbledon Hawkeye so we had a bit of a gauge and I was surprised when I saw his price this morning. “They have all come here not 100 percent fit, so for this horse to win is exciting. I think he was just weak and immature last year and he didn’t really know what was going on. James is flying and he has such a good gauge on the horses. We are very lucky to have him training them as you don’t have to worry about anything really. “I think if all looks well for the French 2000 Guineas we would go with him and see where we are.”