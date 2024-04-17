Newmarket Craven Meeting: Horses to follow

Our man at the track Graham Clark with his take-outs from day two of the Craven Meeting and some horses to follow.

As the titans of jump racing wind up their campaigns those longing for the Flat season to fire into action were rewarded both during, and before, racing at Newmarket where Classic clues aplenty were on show. In recent years racecourse gallops at the Craven Meeting have proved as informative as the trials themselves, and this year was a particularly intriguing line up with the likes of leading QIPCO 1000 Guineas contender Fallen Angel among those taking to the track. Of course such exercises will draw different opinions from those watching on, but the way in which the Charlie Hills-trained Iberian effortlessly worked his way past stable companions Vaynor and Maghlaak suggested he could be a lively outsider in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas next month.

Horse Racing Podcast: From Aintree to HQ

Busy spell ahead for Marquand Equally enthusiastic was his rider Tom Marquand, who described the Charlie Hills-trained colt as having more ‘grunt under the bonnet’ for another winter on his back. Marquand said: “He felt great, and he has done well for the winter. He was an exciting horse last season, who we had a bit of fun with, and he is looking as exciting this year. He relaxes beautifully, and finds a rhythm, and if he does that he has every chance of getting the mile. You would have to be hopeful if you stay that seven on a searching track like the one at Doncaster would be hopeful that the extra furlong with a bit more grunt under the bonnet. That was a very nice piece of work from him.” It has already been a productive year for Marquand, who has recently returned from another successful stint in Australia, highlighted by his Group Two win aboard Zardozi in the Chandon Phar Lap Stakes.

Dubai Honour wins at Kempton

However, before bidding to add another trophy to his Classic cabinet Marquand will be in pursuit of securing more foreign riches for trainer William Haggas in the Group One QEII Cup at Sha Tin in Hong Kong later this month. He added: “I got a lot of support from everyone again in Australia, as it is a free market down there, so picking up rides for Godolphin aboard fillies like Zardozi in Group Ones was great. I was swinging punches, but didn’t quite land the big blow to take out a Group One. Coming back from abroad it gives you that reinvigoration for the summer ahead. “Dubai Honour looked fantastic at Kempton. I rode him just before his potential trip to Australia before that was put on the back burner and changed to Hong Kong, but he felt amazing to be honest with you. “I just think mentally all the travelling has served him well. He is an exciting horse in those big races abroad.” Tudhope excited as Raider works The Karl Burke-trained Fallen Angel might be the best chance jockey Danny Tudhope has of securing a first Classic success in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, but for a man of few words his body language regarding stablemate, and QIPCO 2000 Guineas entry, Night Raider, following his workout, told its own tale. He said: "Night Raider was working with a 113 rated four year old, and he worked well with him. That was his first time on grass, so I didn’t push too many buttons, but he enjoyed it. He does go well, but he is still learning about the game. We would be delighted if he ran in the Guineas and finished in the first three. “As for Fallen Angel, we are really happy with her. She galloped as well as I hoped she would. I think she is on target with her work. She would have needed that today, and I’m really pleased with the way she galloped. She will need that mile. “She did nothing wrong last season, and I should have won on her at Sandown when she was beaten, but I blame myself for that. "She has done nothing wrong since, and she is a high class filly. So far she would be my best chance of a Classic winner.”

Jarraff catches eye for Burrows All eyes were on last season’s Dewhurst Stakes runner-up Alyanaabi when the trio of horses from Owen Burrows took to the track for their racecourse gallop, however it was the display shown by Kempton maiden winner Jarraaf that saw his name go into many a racetrackers. Burrows said: “He only ran once last year, but he has been showing up nicely at home. I think he is a very nice horse. I think he will go to Doncaster a week on Friday for a novice with a penalty. I think he is pretty smart, and Richard (Kingscote) was pretty taken by him.” No trainer ever wants to finish second, especially with what is perceived as a leading Classic contender, but Charlie Appleby was far from despondent regarding Dance Sequence surrendering her unbeaten record in the Group Three Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes. Still showing signs of mental immaturity the Dubawi filly was crying out for the mile at the line and it would be folly to dismiss her chances in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas despite being eased out to 8-1 for the race with Paddy Power and 6-1 with Coral. Appleby said: “As we saw on her first two starts she was raw on both occasions. She just got through the line in time. I said to Will (Buick) on the way out that she has still got a bit of learning to do, and we saw the same again today. She will be all over the step up to a mile. “That is what a trial is for. She has not been tuned up for today, that will be in two and a half weeks time. Without winning I’m very happy with the run.” Rascal one to watch Royal Ascot is on the mind of those getting two year olds out at this time of year and a trip to the Royal meeting could come on the agenda for Miss Rascal judging by her eye-catching sixth in the bet365 EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes. Oliver Cole, who trains the Havana Gold filly with his dad Paul, said: “I think we will stick at five furlongs as she still needs to learn a lot, but that will have taught her more today. It is too early to talk about Royal Ascot, but there is definitely something there it just needs channelling in the right direction.” Connections of Mallavelly might have expected to have seen more for the 500,000 they splashed out on her at the 2022 Tattersalls Book One sales, however her latest second in the Each Way Extra At bet365 EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes suggest her turn is getting closer. Jane Chapple-Hyam, trainer, said: “It was a very good run as we have always thought a lot of her. The further she goes the better. She was a bit marooned out there in stall 11, but David (Egan) sorted her out. She will definitely be going a mile and a quarter next time.” Did we save the best for last? On a day of seeking pointers towards Classic contests it was a case of saving the best until last after the Andrew Balding-trained Kalpana emerged as a potential Betfred Oaks possible when routing her rivals by 10 lengths in the concluding Price Promise At bet365 Handicap. Barry Mahon, racing manager to owners Juddmonte, said: "She had two very good runs, and the horse that beat her the last day could be a very good horse. Andrew has liked her all the time, and the step up to 10 furlongs, would bring out improvement, and Ryan (Moore) said she might be a filly that gets 12 furlongs later in the season. "We were just thinking of looking at the Pretty Polly back here if she comes out of this well. We will take small steps. If she shows up in the Pretty Polly we can consider the Oaks."