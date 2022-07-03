The July Course is two miles and a furlong in extent with a right-handed bend at halfway, the first mile being part of the Cesarewitch course, the last the straight Bunbury mile. There are undulations for the first three-quarters of a mile of the straight, the course then runs downhill for a furlong before climbing to the line. As with the Rowley Mile course, ability to see out the trip thoroughly is essential.

Three winners of the July Cup feature among those who have put up the best performances at the July Festival in recent seasons. Pick of those is 2019 winner Ten Sovereigns who won a renewal notable for the fact that the five three-year-olds in the field filled the first five places. Ten Sovereigns had two and three quarter lengths to spare over Advertise, the colt who had beaten him into fourth in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Alpha Centauri was one of the best winners of the Falmouth Stakes since it became a Group 1 in 2004. Sent off at 4/9, she made all the running to win by four and a half lengths, following up earlier Group 1 wins in the Irish 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes before going on to complete a four-timer in the Prix Jacques Le Marois.

Motakhayyel put up a very smart performance to win the July Festival’s big handicap, the Bunbury Cup, for the second year running in 2021. Under top weight of 9-10, he ran out an easy winner by three and a half lengths from Fundamental, conceding more than a stone to the runner-up.

The previous season’s St Leger runner-up Sir Ron Priestley put up a career-best effort to win the Princess of Wales’s Stakes in 2021. He made all the running and showed a willing attitude to hold off odds-on favourite Al Aasy who’d been beaten the same margin in the Coronation Cup on his previous start.