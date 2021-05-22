Newmarket Saturday review: Arecibo stars for Frankie

The Six Mile Bottom handler has his sights set on an outing at the Royal meeting in the Group One King’s Stand Stakes, which he claimed in 2011 with Prohibit and 2015 with Goldream, with the six year old following his victory in the WSG Sports Signage Handicap.

After meeting trouble in running in the Group Three Betfair Palace House Stakes over course and distance last time out, the 85-40 shot proved a class above his rivals in the five furlong event when defeating Ishvara by two and a quarter lengths and initiating a 10.7/1 double for Frankie Dettori.

Cowell said: “These are four nice horses but there are not the races around for them. He ran in the Palace House last time and was unlucky - he would have been on the premises with a clear run.

“He is a lovely horse and he may even go to the King’s Stand now. Frankie said he is all speed and Ascot would suit him down to the ground. I think he is quite good. This ground is ideal but he has form on faster ground.”

On his pilot training he added: “I’m close to having my private pilot test. I’ve done about 70 hours and I’ve been solo quite a few times. Lockdown was a bit of a pain but we are up and running and I’m hoping to get my test done by the summer.”

The John and Thady Gosden-trained Meritorious appeared to appreciate the step up to a mile and a half when completing Dettori’s brace after giving weight away all round with a tenacious length and a quarter success in the Christine Saunders Memorial Handicap.

John Gosden said of the 11/4 winner: “He enjoyed the mile and a half as he had been getting caught out over a mile and a quarter. It is nice to win here at Newmarket. He handles most ground including with a bit of cut in it.”

Trainer George Boughey and jockey Nicola Currie matched Dettori’s effort when teaming up to claim a 23.5/1 double kick started by Air To Air (5/2 joint-favourite), who could be bound for the Royal meeting after taking the seven-furlong WSG Supporting Racing Novices Stakes by a length and a quarter.

The Newmarket handler said: “He has always been a lovely horse but we have not quite got it right with him and he should have won a couple of times before. He is finally getting his act together.

“I do think if he got in the Britannia where they go a proper gallop it would suit him better.”