Newmarket 1000 Guineas day review and horses to follow

For all the scenes of joy that surrounded the victory of Elmalka in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, it was a result for others that saw bubbles burst and dreams dashed.

As one of the most amenable trainers in the country, David Menuisier is not a man that lets things get to him easily, however he was left thinking what if after the defeat of Tamfana in the mile Classic. Coming from pretty much last, the daughter of Soldier Hollow finished like a train. It was an effort that was only good enough to secure fourth place, but one that suggested that with a move up in trip she will have her day in the sunshine. Although yet to scale the heights of his former dual Group One winner Wonderful Tonight, the Pulborough handler believes that Tamfana, who is now likely to head to Chantilly next month for the Prix de Diane, could be the best filly he has ever trained. Menuisier said: “She has run a good race, but we were here to win. She is the moral winner. She is the best filly in Europe. I have said for a long time that she is the best horse that I have trained and she showed it today. “If you run this race another 100 times how many times does she get beat, but she got beat today and that was the outcome. “I would maintain the main target which is the Prix de Diane in France. I think she will stay well, and they will go quick. I do believe that she is a filly for the Arc as well. She stays, and she has the gears, so anything can happen. The ground doesn’t matter to her. “I’m a bit gutted right now as despite all her trouble I thought she was going to win, but that is life. It is a good problem to have when you lick your wounds after that. She is an unbelievable filly.”

The market was right following the conclusion of the Tattersalls £40,000 EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes after 7/4 favourite Mountain Breeze made a winning debut in the five-furlong dash, however there was a lot to like from fellow newcomer Ripple Effect who finished back in fifth. From the first crop of 2020 2000 Guineas hero Kameko, the Qatar Racing Limited-owned two year old shaped as though the step up to six furlongs next time out will see her get her head in front. A trip to Royal Ascot is the dream for most owners with two year-olds out early in the season, but while an appearance at that meeting is far from rubbed stamped at this stage trainer James Ferguson feels Ripple Effect will ply her trade in black type contests before long. Ferguson said: “It was a really pleasing performance. It was a big day out for her as it was her first day at school. She broke well and travelled strongly, but she showed signs of greenness. "She will have learnt plenty, and she was doing her best work late on. I’d say we will run her over six furlongs next time. I think she is a nice filly otherwise we wouldn’t have come here first time out. “It is too early to say if she will go to Royal Ascot. It is great for the stallion to look like he might have a good one early doors. I’d like to think she is a black type filly.” Those looking for a horse to follow at Chester in the week might want to consider giving 2022 Great Voltigeur hero Deauville Legend a second glance on his intended comeback in the Group Three tote.co.uk Supporting Racing Ormonde Stakes on Thursday. And having finished fourth in the 2022 Melbourne Cup a return trip to Australia could be on the cards for the Sea The Stars gelding should all go to plan this term. Ferguson added: “I think Deauville Legend will run at Chester this week, but I’ve just got to monitor the ground. I think I have got him back as he is in really good form. I think we can put a line through last year as he was recovering from serious colic surgery. “If he runs I can’t wait, especially after Bague D’Or won today, as they do a lot of work together. He is the yard favourite, and if he was to come out and do the business, or at least run well, we know we can onto bigger and better things. “The weather took the Melbourne Cup away from us so we probably should go down there and try and give it another go if everything goes right.”

Kieran Shoemark is likely to partner bigger winners than Friendly Soul this season, but his victory aboard the Kingman filly in the William Hill Pretty Polly Stakes was an important one as far as his new role as stable jockey to John and Thady Gosden is concerned. Filling the boots vacated by the Gosden’s former number one Frankie Dettori, following his decision to quit the UK for America, was always going to be a difficult task for whoever the powerhouse father and son team selected to replace him. Although a different model to Dettori the Group One winning rider will now have any pressure on his shoulders at taking on such an important role eased following this success. Shoemark said: “This was an important winner in my new role and for his owner (George Strawbridge) as I’ve had a few nice rides for him already this year, but it is nice to get one over the line. “It was a big ask for her to make the running, especially with the Dip here at Newmarket, but she was the ultimate professional and I think she has got a big future. “I’m not sure what her trip will be. I think she could get a little bit quicker after today. It wouldn’t surprise me if they stayed at 10 furlongs and looked at the Diane.”

Bague D'or (right) beats Vaguely Royal and Intinso