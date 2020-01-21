Tips and market movers for Newcastle evening card

Racing
Check out Tuesday's racing preview
Check out Tuesday's racing preview
Keith Hamer · Tipster
Last Updated
18:25 · January 21, 2020 · 2 min read

Keith Hamer has a tip for every race at Newcastle this evening and we have all the market movers too.

Nap: Perregrin (4.40 Newcastle)

2
6
Perregrin23
39-11OR: 62D
3/1
T: M JohnstonJ: Jason Hart
Last RunWatch last race

Next Best: Northernpowerhouse (6.15 Newcastle)

3
1
Northernpowerhousep34
49-6OR: 83CD
3/1
T: B SmartJ: G Lee
Last RunWatch last race

Perregrin showed how much he had benefited from a long break to register his first success last month - and Mark Johnston's charge can supplement those gains in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap at Newcastle.

During his absence, the son of Fountain Of Youth was gelded - and that could well prove to be the making of him.

He dropped in grade to open his account at the fourth attempt at Southwell after three tries, all in May, and sticks to similar company. That looks a wise move, but after this the only way for him to go is up.

Northernpowerhouse came back after 70 days off to win over this seven furlongs last month, and a repeat looks on the cards in the Bombardier British Beer Handicap.

That win came as no surprise, because the Bryan Smart-trained four-year-old had only been beaten a short head on his previous start - also over the same course and distance.

That was his first race on an all-weather surface after 11 runs on turf. It is obvious Newcastle suits him, so there is no reason why he cannot go close again.

Hassaad has run respectably in all his three previous visits to Gosforth Park without success, but he can put that right in the Betway Apprentice Handicap.

Archie Watson's four-year-old went down by only a length and a quarter to Wasntexpectingthat last time he was there, and has since been beaten just two lengths in third place behind Los Camachos at Kempton. Things could go his way this time.

Kroy cannot be dismissed in the Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Handicap, despite at first glance not having particularly strong claims.

What he has in his favour is that his only two wins from 29 career starts have come on this course, and he was sent off 9/2 joint-favourite when returning in November following a 159-day break. He beat just one horse home that day. But the race was evidently needed, and a better display this time would not be a surprise.

Great Tempo was back in the winner's enclosure on his second start following a wind operation - and David Pipe's runner can double up at Exeter.

The seven-year-old had to show both stamina and determination to get the better of The Boola Bee by a head.

That was his first success for three years, and only second in all, but there could be more to come in the Make The Most Of Racehorse Ownership With ROA Handicap Chase.

TIPS: 4.05 Champagne Rules, 4.40 PERREGRIN (NAP), 5.15 Hassaad, 5.45 Majestic Sands, 6.15 Northernpowerhouse, 6.45 Kroy, 7.15 Patrick.

Market Movers:

17:15 – Lucky Lodge – 13/2 into 4/1

18:45 – Kroy – 9/1 into 5/119:15 – The Bull – 8/1 into 5/1

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read Racing

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

Most Read Racing

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

Next Race Off

23:27 Penn National
8
(8)
Jealous Heart
J: Inoel Beato
2/1
6
(6)
Merrow
J: Jose Rojas
3/1
2
(2)
Damisela
J: Wilfredo Corujo
4/1
1
(1)
Liz's Party Girl
J: Brittany Scampton
9/2
5
(5)
Miss Cinderella
J: Tyler Conner
11/2
7
(7)
Horizon
J: Emilio Flores
12/1
3
(3)
Six Pack Gal
J: John Lloyd
14/1
4
(4)
Candy Pants
J: Edilberto Rodriguez
20/1
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h
All Racing Tips