Tips and market movers for Newcastle evening card

Next Best: Northernpowerhouse (6.15 Newcastle)

Perregrin showed how much he had benefited from a long break to register his first success last month - and Mark Johnston's charge can supplement those gains in the Ladbrokes Where The Nation Plays Handicap at Newcastle.

During his absence, the son of Fountain Of Youth was gelded - and that could well prove to be the making of him.

He dropped in grade to open his account at the fourth attempt at Southwell after three tries, all in May, and sticks to similar company. That looks a wise move, but after this the only way for him to go is up.

Northernpowerhouse came back after 70 days off to win over this seven furlongs last month, and a repeat looks on the cards in the Bombardier British Beer Handicap.

That win came as no surprise, because the Bryan Smart-trained four-year-old had only been beaten a short head on his previous start - also over the same course and distance.

That was his first race on an all-weather surface after 11 runs on turf. It is obvious Newcastle suits him, so there is no reason why he cannot go close again.

Hassaad has run respectably in all his three previous visits to Gosforth Park without success, but he can put that right in the Betway Apprentice Handicap.

Archie Watson's four-year-old went down by only a length and a quarter to Wasntexpectingthat last time he was there, and has since been beaten just two lengths in third place behind Los Camachos at Kempton. Things could go his way this time.

Kroy cannot be dismissed in the Bombardier 'March To Your Own Drum' Handicap, despite at first glance not having particularly strong claims.

What he has in his favour is that his only two wins from 29 career starts have come on this course, and he was sent off 9/2 joint-favourite when returning in November following a 159-day break. He beat just one horse home that day. But the race was evidently needed, and a better display this time would not be a surprise.

Great Tempo was back in the winner's enclosure on his second start following a wind operation - and David Pipe's runner can double up at Exeter.

The seven-year-old had to show both stamina and determination to get the better of The Boola Bee by a head.

That was his first success for three years, and only second in all, but there could be more to come in the Make The Most Of Racehorse Ownership With ROA Handicap Chase.

TIPS: 4.05 Champagne Rules, 4.40 PERREGRIN (NAP), 5.15 Hassaad, 5.45 Majestic Sands, 6.15 Northernpowerhouse, 6.45 Kroy, 7.15 Patrick.

Market Movers:

17:15 – Lucky Lodge – 13/2 into 4/1

18:45 – Kroy – 9/1 into 5/119:15 – The Bull – 8/1 into 5/1