Rapid treble for Burke

Jonathan Burke played a starring role on the Betfair Fighting Fifth undercard by booting home the first three winners at Newcastle to secure his first ever treble.

Following a frustrating day of four seconds at Ffos Las on Friday, the Irish rider made the long trek to the north east more in hope that expectation – but it certainly proved a worthwhile trip.

Following earlier victories on the Milton Harris-trained Cabrakan (15/8) and Brian Ellison’s Baron De Midleton (4/1), Burke went in search of the hat-trick aboard locally-born Ellison’s 4/1 shot Tiger Jet in the Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk ‘The French Furze’ Novices’ Hurdle.

With 4/9 favourite Mofasa bitterly disappointing, Tiger Jet looked booked for the runner-up spot after being passed by Kidman on the run-in, but battled back bravely to get back up by a head.

Burke said: “It’s my first treble, so I’m delighted. I’ve had a few near misses.I went racing to Ffos Las yesterday with two favourites and two second-favourites and had four seconds – it’s a funny old game.”

Of Tiger Jet, he added: “If he hadn’t made a mistake at the last it would have kept him half a length up and probably would have won half a length at the line, but the mistake put me on the back foot and he showed a good attitude to come back.”