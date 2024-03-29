Newcastle All-Weather Championships Finals Day review and free video replays

A review of the action from All-Weather Championships Final Day from Newcastle where there was a thrilling finish to the opener.
Three became two in the closing stages as Cuban Tiger (3/1) and Sayedaty Sadaty left 5/2 favourite Orne trailing in their wake in the Listed BetMGM Burradon Stakes.
Sayedaty Sadaty had the rail to help as the two foes traded blows inside the last of the eight furlongs but Cuban Tiger and Clifford Lee gradually gained the upper hand with the judge calling the Havana Grey colt the winner by a neck after recourse to a photo.
The pair pulled three lengths clear of the field, headed home by Orne.
Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, trainer Karl Burke said: ""That was the plan! He's a lovely horse, Andrew Balding bought him for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid. I knew he was better than his rating of 87 but you're never quite sure with two-year-olds going into three what you're taking on. He's not an exuberant horse, he only does what you ask him and I think there's a little bit more in the tank.
“We knew he’d stay seven but equally there weren’t many seven-furlong races around, which is why we ran him over six to start with. Then I think we were beaten by a really good horse (Notable Speech) of Charlie Appleby’s at Kempton – I know William Buick really likes him.
"I'm pleased for the second horse as that finished behind another one of mine (Golden West) at Epsom last year, he's got an entry in the Derby and is more of a staying horse. I don't know where we'll go with this fellow but I wouldn't imagine he'd want it too soft on the turf which is why we were very happy to come here."
Lee added: "He's still a bit green, a big baby but he was always doing enough; he battled back nicely and will improve off that again. I think a mile is his trip although it wouldn't surprise me if he got a mile and a quarter in time."
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Prydwen (10/1) was always well positioned by Danny Tudhope in the BetUK All-Weather Championships Marathon Handicap and quickened clear in the straight to win by a comfortable three and a half lengths.
Duke Of Oxford chased the winner home, finishing a head and a neck ahead of Spartan Army and Howth.
There were stamina doubts about Prydwen despite a success over two miles at Lingfield and he had too much toe for his rivals, taking his all-weather record to five wins from 12 starts despite a career high mark.
"I was in a nice position early," said Tudhope, a late replacement for Benoit De La Sayette who was stuck in traffic on his way north.
"He was happy where he was. We controlled the pace and I was always going well.
"I don't know too much about his form, he won last time over two miles but George (Scott, trainer) said the track might not play to his strengths but I was happy where he was with the pace and we controlled it from the front; he travelled sweetly, gave me a lovely ride and did all the hard work."
Scott, who was at Lingfield, said: “It wasn’t poor Benoit’s fault at all, there was a crash right in front of him and he couldn’t help it, but we were delighted when Danny was available and took the ride. He’s an outstanding jockey and his decision at the start of the race to make up ground easily played a huge part in the way he was able to dictate the race.
“It was a really good performance. He’s been a light-framed horse, so we’ve given him a bit of time and he’s filled into his frame. He’s a bit older and wiser and that performance opens a few doors, I think he deserves a go at Royal Ascot in something like the Copper Horse Handicap.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Cross The Tracks stole a march on his rivals in the BetMGM All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap but the petrol gauge turned to empty in the final few dozen yards and he was mowed down by Fire Demon.
The 9/4 favourite, racing towards the stands' side rail, responded well to a strong ride from Oisin Murphy, powering home to land the odds and make it three wins from his last four starts.
Cross The Tracks comfortably held on for second, finishing over a length clear of Blue Prince who flashed home but all too late in the day.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.