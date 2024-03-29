Newcastle All-Weather Championships Finals Day review and free video replays

Tiger wears down target

Three became two in the closing stages as Cuban Tiger (3/1) and Sayedaty Sadaty left 5/2 favourite Orne trailing in their wake in the Listed BetMGM Burradon Stakes.

Sayedaty Sadaty had the rail to help as the two foes traded blows inside the last of the eight furlongs but Cuban Tiger and Clifford Lee gradually gained the upper hand with the judge calling the Havana Grey colt the winner by a neck after recourse to a photo.

The pair pulled three lengths clear of the field, headed home by Orne.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, trainer Karl Burke said: ""That was the plan! He's a lovely horse, Andrew Balding bought him for Sheikh Mohammed Obaid. I knew he was better than his rating of 87 but you're never quite sure with two-year-olds going into three what you're taking on. He's not an exuberant horse, he only does what you ask him and I think there's a little bit more in the tank.

“We knew he’d stay seven but equally there weren’t many seven-furlong races around, which is why we ran him over six to start with. Then I think we were beaten by a really good horse (Notable Speech) of Charlie Appleby’s at Kempton – I know William Buick really likes him.

"I'm pleased for the second horse as that finished behind another one of mine (Golden West) at Epsom last year, he's got an entry in the Derby and is more of a staying horse. I don't know where we'll go with this fellow but I wouldn't imagine he'd want it too soft on the turf which is why we were very happy to come here."

Lee added: "He's still a bit green, a big baby but he was always doing enough; he battled back nicely and will improve off that again. I think a mile is his trip although it wouldn't surprise me if he got a mile and a quarter in time."