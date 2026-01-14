Newbury Wednesday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action from Wednesday's meeting at Newbury where Sober Glory got his career back on track in the opener.
Glory back on track with Newbury stroll
Philip Hobbs had the spring put back in his step by Sober Glory who moved closer to a potential appearance at the Cheltenham Festival following an effortless success at Newbury on Wednesday.
Having seen his bubble burst when coming up short in a Listed event at Sandown Park last time out, the gelded son of Mount Nelson, who Hobbs trains in partnership with Johnson White, barely needed to get out of second gear to register a second success over hurdles.
Sent straight to the front by Ben Jones the 2-13 favourite barley saw another rival in the opening division of the BOYLE Sports Home Of Early Payout Novices’ Hurdle with the odds-on favourite strolling home to take the extended two mile prize by 13 lengths.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Hobbs said: “There has been no reason for the Sandown Park disappointment at all. He was fine afterwards. His blood tests were good and the physio couldn’t find anything wrong. It wasn’t a hot race today, but nevertheless he has done it as you hoped he would.
“It did take the wind out of my sails at Sandown Park. It was a big surprise as he has run miles below par for no reason at all, but I suppose they can all have an off day. You can ride him anywhere, but there was going to be nothing to take him on so it was easier for him just to be in front.”
Following the race Sober Glory was trimmed from 33/1 into 25/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival in March by the sponsors and Paddy Power, however an appearance in the Listed Kennford Novices’ Hurdle at Exeter on February 8th beckons first.
Hobbs added: “Everything is possible at this stage. I suppose it is very likely he will run in a Listed novices’ hurdle at Exeter in February as that gives us the right sort of timing. If he went and won that well then you would be thinking about the spring festivals.
“We have some very novice hurdlers that will hopefully make nice chasers. I think we always felt that way (that he was top of the pecking order), but then Starzand and Bobby’s Nelson are two nice horses.”
