Newbury tips: Preview and selections for Saturday December 28

Andrew Asquith has had winners at 5/1 and 3/1 (25p R4) over the Christmas period and returns with two more selections at Newbury.

Andrew Asquith tips: Saturday December 28 1pt win Mr Bramley in the 1.45 Newbury at 7/1 (Betvictor, Coral) 1pt win Theformismighty in the 3.35 Newbury at 4/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

There is an excellent card at Newbury on Saturday, highlighted by the Coral Challow Novices’ Hurdle, which looks an intriguing renewal featuring unbeaten pair The New Lion and Regent's Stroll. They are closely matched in the betting but I must admit I was impressed with Regent's Stroll on his hurdling debut over two miles at this course, jumping with aplomb for the most part and this step up to two and a half miles can only bring about further improvement – he’d be my idea of the likeliest winner. There are also some cracking handicaps, and I’m going to start off in the Coral Racing Club Join For Free Handicap Hurdle (13:45). Mr Hope Street and Go To War represent big yards so it is no surprise to see them vying for favouritism, but I think MR BRAMLEY could be very well handicapped.

He had some fairly useful form in bumpers and won his first two starts over hurdles last season, beating Guard The Moon, who has won twice since and is now rated 128 on his debut, and eased close home when following up under a penalty at Catterick on his next start. Mr Bramley was a warm order to complete a hat-trick on his handicap debut, but arguably paid the price for attempting to match strides with an even better treated rival who was also thriving on his racing. He resumed his progress in no uncertain terms on his return from seven months off at Wetherby last month, though, and there was plenty to like about that performance. Mr Bramley was quite keen in the early stages, but settled into the race nicely, always travelling well on the inside and his jumping also got sharper as the race wore on. He was leading on entering the home straight and really began to turn on the taps, looking in control jumping two from home and keeping on strongly in the closing stages to score by six and a half lengths. That may not have been the strongest handicap, but it was run at a sound gallop, and he was much too good for his rivals, so I think he’s got away handsomely with just a 3lb rise in the weights.

Trainer Jedd O’Keeffe doesn’t run many horses at Newbury, in fact he’s only ever saddled three over jumps, and two of those were Sam Spinner. It is therefore encouraging that he thinks Mr Bramley is good enough to send down South – there was a suitable opportunity for him back at Wetherby on Boxing Day – and if he was trained by a bigger yard you would have to think he’d be shorter in the betting. He is just the type to go on progressing and the return to better ground won’t be a problem for him, either. There are also several progressive types in the Coral “Pipped-At-The Post” And Win Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (15:35) which closes the card. Paul Nicholls runs an interesting chase debutant in the shape of Inthewaterside, who looks all over a chaser and has the potential to surpass his useful hurdles form, but he does have to concede experience to some exciting type, not least the Dan Skelton-trained THEFORMISMIGHTY. He managed to win over hurdles last season without setting the world alight, but as an ex-point winner, he was always going to come into his own once switched to fences and, as expected, he came on a bundle for his chasing debut when routing his opposition at Southwell last time fitted with first-time cheekpieces.

A couple of his rivals didn’t meet expectations on that occasion, but Theformismighty moved through his race in the style of a very well-treated horse, jumping soundly and easily stretching clear of his rivals from two out. He was just kept up to his work in the closing stages, but looked better and better the further he went, leaving the impression he’ll relish the extra two furlongs he’ll face at Newbury. This more galloping track should also play to his strengths – he will have no problem staying three miles when the time comes – and he will be able to call upon his previous chase experience which has come in double-figure fields. Theformismighty is 10lb higher and now in deeper company, but he represents a yard that do so well with such types and I’d have him clear favourite for this. Preview posted at 1512 GMT on 27/12/2024