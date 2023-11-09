Newbury Thursday: Reports, reaction and free video replays including Willmount

A review of the action from Newbury on Thursday including a super hurdling debut performance from Nicky Henderson's Willmount.
Willmount made the perfect start to life over obstacles with an effortless win in the Agetur UK Novices’ Hurdle.
Trained by Neil Mulholland last season to win two bumpers, he moved to Nicky Henderson over the summer and the change of scenery has certainly not done him any harm. Nico de Boinville found himself in front aboard Oli Harris’ £340,000 purchase after half a mile due to the speed at which his mount was jumping and from then on it was a solo affair.
Only Beny Nahar Road and Onewayortother attempted to keep pace but when De Boinville kicked clear on the turn for home and pinged the third last, the race was over and he cruised to a 13-length success.
“He gave me a lovely feel actually. There wasn’t much pace on so I was happy to just roll away down the back, he pricked his ears nicely and quickened away into the straight,” De Boinville told Racing TV.
“He jumped very nicely, was slick when he needed to be and he could fiddle away as well, which is great.
“He’s very uncomplicated, these pedigrees are showing more and more with their temperament and everything.”
The pair doubled up with Gentleman’s Relish (11/4 favourite) in the first division of the bumper.
“We came for the big bumper in March but the ground was awful. He doesn’t know he’s been born yet to be fair, he’s a complete baby so I’m not sure how much he wants to do this year,” said Henderson.
Harry Derham celebrated a double on the card, initiated by the one-time smart Flat performer Brentford Hope (11/4 joint-favourite) in the Bet In Running On BetVictor Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle.
Disappointing when favourite in the Swinton Hurdle, he looked a different proposition with more cut in the ground, cruising to a 16-length win in the hands of Alice Stevens.
“I was thrilled. I was gutted at Haydock and a more mature trainer might not have run him as the ground was too quick for him, but I was desperate to run,” said Derham.
“He’s a really good horse, I’ve no doubt about that, and the Gerry Feilden is an option if he comes out of this well.
“I’d love to sneak into the Betfair Hurdle -if we get some slow ground that type of race might suit him.”
Derham later won the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle with Young Butler (7/1), who made every yard of the running for Paul O’Brien and had to be brave to see off Emitom by two lengths.
“I think a change of scenery has helped. Ed Bailey, my bloodstock man, was very keen we got him but I wasn’t convinced as he was with a very good outfit before (Emma Lavelle),” said Derham.
“He was ready to go and do that today, he was fresh and fit but he had to be brave in the finish.
“Whether or not the track at Cheltenham would suit, I don’t know, as you need to travel but there are some nice qualifiers through the season to target.”
