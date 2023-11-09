Newbury Thursday: Reports, reaction and free video replays including Willmount

A review of the action from Newbury on Thursday including a super hurdling debut performance from Nicky Henderson's Willmount.

Willmount sparkles on hurdles bow Willmount made the perfect start to life over obstacles with an effortless win in the Agetur UK Novices’ Hurdle. Trained by Neil Mulholland last season to win two bumpers, he moved to Nicky Henderson over the summer and the change of scenery has certainly not done him any harm. Nico de Boinville found himself in front aboard Oli Harris’ £340,000 purchase after half a mile due to the speed at which his mount was jumping and from then on it was a solo affair. Only Beny Nahar Road and Onewayortother attempted to keep pace but when De Boinville kicked clear on the turn for home and pinged the third last, the race was over and he cruised to a 13-length success. “He gave me a lovely feel actually. There wasn’t much pace on so I was happy to just roll away down the back, he pricked his ears nicely and quickened away into the straight,” De Boinville told Racing TV. “He jumped very nicely, was slick when he needed to be and he could fiddle away as well, which is great. “He’s very uncomplicated, these pedigrees are showing more and more with their temperament and everything.”

