Newbury Saturday review, reaction and free video replays

Graham Clark with the reports and reaction from winning connections as Newbury stage their Greenham card.

Balding off to flier with Grace Divinia Grace made her first start since joining Andrew Balding a triumphant one when scooping the biggest success of her career with a tenacious success from the front in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes at Newbury. Having joined the Kingsclere handler from the now retired Rae Guest over the winter the daughter of Golden Horn showed she had settled into her new surroundings well with victory in the Group Three test. Sent straight into the lead by David Probert the five year old mare, who secured Listed glory in the Chalice Stakes at Newmarket last year, was not for passing out in front, despite being faced with a host of late challengers. Last year’s Irish Derby runner-up Sunway looked the most likely winner approaching the three pole with Oisin Murphy still sitting motionless aboard the 6-4 favourite whilst those around him, including the eventual winner, were starting to feel the pinch.

However, as his effort petered out it was left to last year’s Melrose winner Tabletalk to throw down the last challenge, however try as he might he could not find a way past with Divinia Grace digging deep close to the line before prevailing by a short-head. Balding said of the 14/1 winner: “Rae (Guest) had helped us with the way she wants to be ridden and that seemed to suit her well (going from the front). She was really tough today. We were slightly guessing because we haven’t had her that long, but Rae had been very helpful with what she is like at home. He had come and seen her train at home so we got all the help we could. She was very tough, but it was an excellent ride as well. “She looks a bit wintery, but from a fitness point of view we weren’t worried. We did think she might have to settle for a place when the others came to challenge her, but she showed us just how tough she is. We will take every step as we go. At this stage I’ve not really got a plan as to what we do next.”

Guard proves bargain buy William Muir was quick to hail bargain buy Ebt’s Guard as a ‘little saint’ after setting up a potential trip to Royal Ascot with victory in the OLBG Spring Cup Handicap. Picked up for just 5,000 guineas, the son of Cable Bay, who Muir trains in partnership with Chris Grassick, showed once again he was good value for money in the mile test. Although without a win in his previous 13 handicap attempts the four year old appeared to demonstrate the benefit of a winter gelding operation to make a winning return to action. Hitting the front around a furlong from home the 25-1 chance found more than enough in the closing strides to hold off the fast finishing Urban Lion by a neck to give Muir and Grassick their first winner at the track in 1010 days.

Muir said: “That was our first runner on grass, but we didn’t know how fit they were, but he had been working extremely well and he had been gelded. He was doing everything quite nicely. He had this race won from a mile out. He was always a nice horse and he should have won at Glorious Goodwood last year, but he nearly got taken down at the top of the hill and he was then taken back to last. “If you go back and watch the race he then flew through and couldn’t get a gap. At Ascot the time before that he got in at the back, but he flew up the straight and he ran right up the behind of the winner as he didn’t look where he was going. “This little horse cost me five thousand guineas. I think soft is his best ground as he won at Ascot when it was very soft, but it could be that he likes good to firm. "He has gone on everything and when he won his maiden at Thirsk it was rock hard. What a little saint. I think we can have a look at the Hunt Cup with him. I was going to take him to the Lincoln, but I felt he wasn’t quite ready. This is his owner (Jayant Pindolia) first horse he has had anything to do with. “He wanted to come today, but he had to go to a wedding. I said to him we had a chance and I said we are quite fit, but we are drawn 11 which will make it difficult, however it couldn’t worked out better. I’m sure he will be celebrating now.”

Ebt's Guard wins the Spring Cup

Contact set to go up in class Point Of Contact might not have any glamorous entries next to his name, but he appears destined for a swift rise in class following his comeback success in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships ‘Confined’ Maiden Stakes. Having shown plenty of promise when finishing third over seven furlongs at the Berkshire track in July the son of Blue Point readily built on that effort in the mile contest, which 12 months ago was claimed by subsequent Irish Champion Stakes hero Economics. Racing to the fore throughout the 7/2 chance set sail for home early enough under Oisin Murphy, but despite newcomer Beagle Bay making up rapid ground late on it was not enough with Point Of Contact holding on by a head.

Balding said: “He had an injury and he had to have a lot of time off, but he is a fine good looking horse. I think the key to him is how far he will stay. He got the mile well today. There is a bit of a mixture as on his dam’s side there is stamina, but he is by Blue Point, so we will probably stay at the mile for the time being and when we want to go further we will. He is a smart horse." And following the race, which was a third victory on the day for Classic winning handler Balding, and a second for Murphy, an outing in the Listed Chasemore Farm Heron Stakes on May 29th was nominated as the next port of call for the winner. Balding said: “Usually this race takes a bit of winning so we would be entitled to look at a Listed race next and that will probably be the one at Sandown Park. He has got the physical scope to do it (be smart). This is only a maiden, so let’s not get carried away, but he has always looked like a nice horse. I think the three year-olds we have are very nice and we are lucky we have some nice horses.”

Point Of Contact scores under Oisin Murphy

Leger on radar for Furthur The 2025 Flat season has only just started to get going, but thoughts of the St Leger have come onto the agenda for Furthur, who opened his account at the third attempt of asking in the Darley ‘Confined’ EBF Maiden Stakes. Arriving on the back of two respectable runs at two the son of Waldgeist looked much more suited to the step up in trip when turning the one mile three furlong prize into a procession to give Balding win number four on the card and Murphy his third success. Although plenty was expected of the John and Thady Gosden-trained newcomer Kenneth, who was sent off the 11/8 favourite to make a winning debut, he could never quite get on terms with the 7/2 chance, who coasted to glory by three-and-a-quarter lengths.

