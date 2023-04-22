A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newbury where Grand Alliance won the John Porter.

Grand birthday win for Doyle James Doyle celebrated his birthday in style as Grand Alliance (18/1) won the opening Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes. Charlie Fellowes' charge looked set for a straightforward success when quickening clear passing the two furlong marker but the son of Churchill drifted markedly to his left under pressure. It allowed Farhan (40/1) and course specialist Max Vega to close again but the winner was still two-and-a-quarter lengths to the good at the line. Mojo Star, who Kevin Stott dismounted after the race, was fourth but 2021 St Leger winner Hurricane Lane folded tamely and finished last of seven.

Betfair and Paddy Power both halved Grand Alliance in price to 10/1 for the Yorkshire Cup at York next month. Fellowes: “He has done that to a pretty decent field. I know that two outsiders finished first and second, but they were a good bunch and he has done it pretty handily in the end. I don’t think he was doing a huge amount out in front. I know he has a Yorkshire Cup entry, but James said afterwards he wouldn’t be jumping to step up further in trip, so I think I need to have a sit down and talk to the owner (Paul Roy) and make a plan. “He was on and off the bridle, but that’s him. He has got a lot better than he was last year. He was particularly quirky last year and he’s settled down a lot. I’ve been delighted with him over the winter and, walking around the paddock, I thought he’d done really well physically. I don’t know why watching him go round with a saddle on made me see how well he had done, but he looked fantastic. I think he goes on any ground. It was rattling quick when he threw that race away at Ascot.”