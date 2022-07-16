A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newbury where Minzaal was back to winning ways.

Minzaal bounces back in Hackwood Owen Burrows' classy operator Minzaal bounced back to his best to pick up the Group Three bet365 Hackwood Stakes at Newbury. It was the four-year-old’s first success since landing the Gimcrack during an impressive juvenile season and he justified his handler’s decision to lower his sights slightly, having taken part in some hot sprinting contests since. Wokingham winner Rohaan looked likely to back-up his Royal Ascot success when hitting the front a furlong from home, but it was the 4/1 co-favourite who took command in the closing stages and hit the line strongly in the hands of Jim Crowley.

Rohaan faded into fourth in the final half-furlong with Go Bears Go and Dubawi Legend finishing second and third respectively having always been to the fore towards the stands rail. It was a second victory in the race in three years for Burrows, who adds to Tabdeed’s success in 2020, and his 10th winner of the season saw him land a big Saturday prize for the second weekend in a row following Anmaat’s victory in last weekend’s John Smith’s Cup at York. Crowley said: “I was really pleased with him. I really thought he was going to win at Royal Ascot, so I was disappointed. He travelled a bit too well at Ascot that day and with the cheekpieces off, he did well. He coped with the ground. “His action and his best form would suggest he is better with a bit of cut. He didn’t surprise me in regards to ground today as he is a very high-class horse, who won a Gimcrack and was second in a Middle Park. It is just nice we have got him back on track and hopefully he will step up into Group One company. It’s nice to have winners like this on big days.” Burrows: “We went to Ascot and thought he was in great nick and we tried something – putting the cheekpieces on him and it didn’t work. Jim just felt he travelled a bit too well off a strong pace and he was bang there a furlong and a half down, but within that last furlong he was a spent force. We went back to what we know and we are thrilled to get him back. “It is what it is. If we could all turn back time we would all be geniuses, wouldn’t we? He is so laid back, so we thought we would just try something, but it didn’t work, so you live and learn. “He handles that fast ground but Jim is adamant he is better with a bit of cut. Who knows what it will be at Haydock, but quite often there is a little bit of juice up there, so the Sprint Cup is on the cards.”

Crowley was also on target when Reshoun backed up his fine runner-up effort in the Queen Alexandra at Royal Ascot, going one better in the Highclere Castle Gin Cup. The Ian Williams-trained eight-year-old has become a useful stayer and relished this extended two-mile trip to score by three-quarters of a length from Rock Eagle. Crowley said: “The horse stays very well – that is the one thing he does do – he stays two miles and five furlongs or two and three-quarters well. “We just went a nice, even pace and he outstayed the rest of them on the day. He needs further than this – he stays longer than the mother-in-law.” Grocer delivers for Haggas Grocer Jack made all the running to return to winning form in the Listed bet365 Stakes. Tom Marquand got a good tune out of the Oasis Dream horse, who had won a couple of Group Three contests in Europe last year before arriving at William Haggas’ Newmarket yard. Grocer Jack had finished fifth at the Saudi Cup meeting and fourth in a Group Two at Chantilly on his first two runs for the yard, with a change of tactics and a drop in class clearly helping him as he powered to a nine-length success from Cadillac.

Marquand said: “He was obviously an expensive purchase from Germany and people saw that hint of what he had in the tank. He has some really good form in the book. Saudi, running around on that sort of American-style track, just caught him really sharp on his first run in a long time and I got him all wrong in France – I was a step slow away and dropped him in and asked him to relax and he never did. “He actually didn’t get beaten far and he ran a really good race and we were keen today to make the running or at least be positive on him and he has obviously really enjoyed it. He is pretty keen and head-strong. “I think a mile and two is his trip. He could stay a mile and a half, but I don’t think there would be any rush to get there. Clearly, a positive mile-and-a-quarter ride is optimum.”

It's very straightforward for Grocer Jack

The Haggas team completed a double, as did Hollie Doyle, who had earlier won the Weatherbys Super Sprint, when Morgan Fairy claimed a cosy win in the Lifetime In Racing Award Winner British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap Stakes. With her husband Marquand having special dispensation to dash to France to ride My Prospero in the Prix Eugene Adam at Saint-Cloud, Doyle deputised on the Lope De Vega filly, who had finished in midfield in the Sandringham at Royal Ascot. The partnership went on to score in the mile contest by an easy length and a half.

Maureen Haggas said: “She is doing well. She ran all right at Ascot and improved from it. She is learning all the time and she needs practice really, she needs racing. She has done nothing wrong there. The ground would probably be a little bit on the quick side for her – it is getting pretty fast now. “We will see what the handicapper does and if she could run in another handicap, it wouldn’t do her any harm, but ultimately, if you can get some black type, that would be the aim. She is still a bit green, but she could probably win another handicap.” Hectic looks above average Hectic may have a been a relatively cheap purchase as a £44,000 yearling, yet the Massaat colt looked above average when taking what looked an ordinary renewal of the bet365 Novice Stakes in the hands of Pat Dobbs. The Richard Hannon inmate looks set for a bright future after the 100-30 chance drew readily clear in the closing stages of the six-furlong contest, handing the staying-on Alpha Capture a half-length beating, with Lahab a well-held third.

