Nicholls said: “Harry (Cobden, jockey) said that is the best he’s ever felt. He has had a few niggly issues a couple of times. He had an accident in the yard and fractured a bone in his wither, which meant we couldn’t go chasing (last season). Putting him away was the best thing I ever did.

The eight-year-old followed up in style, travelling supremely well under Harry Cobden, and jumping with authority as he sauntered to a six-and-a-half-length success from Thyme Hill.

A smart hurdler, his chasing career had been held up due to injury, yet he had made no mistake when scoring in a small field chasing bow at Exeter 12 days ago.

“He will go to the Kauto Star at Kempton on Boxing Day next. The great thing is he jumps, he was travelling and he couldn’t have done it any easier, to be honest.

“He was always going to be a chaser whatever he did over hurdles. The circumstance meant we were just a bit held up. It doesn’t matter what age they go chasing, as long as they are ready to do it. He will be running in the good races from now until the end of his career with a bit of luck.”

Nicholls entered two in the near three-mile event, but withdrew Gelino Bello because of the sounder surface.

He explained: “I was always going to run Gelino Bello today and he (McFabulous) was always going to Exeter, but the ground has changed a bit. Exeter has gone a bit softer and Gelino Bello wouldn’t want to run on that today.

“I didn’t want it to be a walkover, so left them both in this race and said I’d see what the ground is, and switched them round.

“Gelino wants soft ground and this one wants good ground. We are thrilled with him today. It was a proper job, he jumped superbly, he is very confident and always travelled. So we are very happy with that.”