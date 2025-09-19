Newbury Saturday review: Look To The Stars wins feature

Look To The Stars added his name to the Haynes, Hanson & Clark Stakes honours board.
The Newbury race has been won by Derby winners Henbit and Shergar plus Rainbow Quest and Nayef over the years and the Charlie Appleby-trained colt could be called the 2025 winner two furlongs out under William Buick.
The gelded son of Galiway was in front and travelling powerfully and nothing was emerging from the pack to close him down, the 5/2 favourite going on to beat Tierra Del Toro (11/2) by a length.
“He’s progressive. He wants a mile and was ready for the step up in trip. I was really pleased with,” the winning rider told Sky Sports Racing.
“The ground walks a lot better than it rides, it’s very tacky and hard work, it’s a long way for these two-year-olds and I couldn’t fault him. He’s stepped up there, showed his quality and versatility and is probably going to get further. We could have a lot of fun with him.
“This is normally a very nice race, some very good horses have won it including Yibir.”
