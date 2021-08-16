Hurricane Ivor has the engine

Hurricane Ivor (4/1) took the step up to Group Thee company in his stride to record a cosy success in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes.

The four-year-old defied top-weight in the Portland Handicap over five and a half furlongs a week ago and it looked for a few moments as though the drop back to the minimum might catch him out.

The eventual winner travelled strongly behind Moss Gill, Significantly and Tis Marvellous and it was the latter - in terrific form this season at the age of seven - who looked like bagging the spoils, leading deep inside the final furlong.

He was reeled in close home though and passed again by Moss Gill who got back up for second, finishing three quarters of a length adrift of Hurricane Ivor.

The winning rider Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: "I was a little bit cautious that we'd just be done for a bit of speed but the testing conditions helped.

"He's bouncing back to his two-year-old form now. Hopefully he's something to look forward to for the future."

Maureen Haggas, wife of winning trainer William, wasn't ruling out a tilt at the Prix de l'Abbaye but insisted that all decisions would be left to the trainer and connections.

"He was a bit more switched on this week as he was a bit laid back last week, he was a bit brighter," she said.

“He takes a while to get going, but this was half a furlong shorter so he’s done well to win. He did great, he's a grand little horse isn't he?

“He’s a lovely straightforward horse and just does what you ask him to – not much more though!

“I don’t know what we’ll do now, he doesn’t mind a bit of dig and it must rain at some point. He could go to France, you never know, he’s done nothing but improve.”