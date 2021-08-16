A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newbury where Hurricane Ivor won the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes.
Hurricane Ivor (4/1) took the step up to Group Thee company in his stride to record a cosy success in the Dubai International Airport World Trophy Stakes.
The four-year-old defied top-weight in the Portland Handicap over five and a half furlongs a week ago and it looked for a few moments as though the drop back to the minimum might catch him out.
The eventual winner travelled strongly behind Moss Gill, Significantly and Tis Marvellous and it was the latter - in terrific form this season at the age of seven - who looked like bagging the spoils, leading deep inside the final furlong.
He was reeled in close home though and passed again by Moss Gill who got back up for second, finishing three quarters of a length adrift of Hurricane Ivor.
The winning rider Tom Marquand told ITV Racing: "I was a little bit cautious that we'd just be done for a bit of speed but the testing conditions helped.
"He's bouncing back to his two-year-old form now. Hopefully he's something to look forward to for the future."
Maureen Haggas, wife of winning trainer William, wasn't ruling out a tilt at the Prix de l'Abbaye but insisted that all decisions would be left to the trainer and connections.
"He was a bit more switched on this week as he was a bit laid back last week, he was a bit brighter," she said.
“He takes a while to get going, but this was half a furlong shorter so he’s done well to win. He did great, he's a grand little horse isn't he?
“He’s a lovely straightforward horse and just does what you ask him to – not much more though!
“I don’t know what we’ll do now, he doesn’t mind a bit of dig and it must rain at some point. He could go to France, you never know, he’s done nothing but improve.”
In many respects the Dubai Duty Free Legacy Cup Stakes was all about Al Aasy (4/6 favourite) who looked a potential star when winning twice at Newbury earlier this season.
However, a failure to focus on the job in hand had seen connections send the four-year-old for a gelding operation and everything appeared to be going according to plan for much of the 12 furlong Group Three.
Al Aasy breezed into contention alongside the stands' rail but Foxes Tales didn't allow him a moment's rest and was soon re-joined by Solid Stone (12/1) and Ilaraab.
The odds-on favourite was the first to cry enough, finishing fourth, as Solid Stone rallied under a drive from William Buick to win by a neck from Foxes Tales with Ilaraab third.
The winner was carrying a 3lb penalty having won a Windsor Group Three last month when fitted with cheekpieces (that were retained) and making the running for the first time. It was a record equalling fourth success in the race for trainer Sir Michael Stoute who first claimed the race with Fantastic Light in 1999.
Buick said: “He’s at that level, obviously, he had a 3lb penalty. Al Aasy looked the class horse in the race but he had questions to answer.
“I spoke to Sir Michael and we couldn’t see any pace in the race and given he won from the front at Windsor, we decided to go on and take advantage of it.
“They jumped on him when he was still going through the gears, but you wouldn’t find many horses that have the tenacity that he has. He responded very well.
“I hadn’t gone for everything when they joined me as I could feel him winding up, but it’s not ideal to drop back and then go again at that stage of the race.
“He won going away which would encourage you to try a mile and a half at some stage.”
Ivatheengine (15/2) returned to winning ways in the Heatherwold Stud Handicap for Paul and Oliver Cole and Mohammed Tabti.
The four-year-old had been knocking on the door this season having hit the frame in four of five starts since returning from a wind operation and he denied Il Bandito and title chasing jockey Buick by half a length.
Ivatheengine was always to the fore and kept on well to deny the Charlie Hills-trained runner who, in turn, was a length clear of stablemate Dulas.
The Roger Varian-trained Dubai Poet was sent off the 5/6 favourite off the back of an encouraging debut last month over course and distance and he didn't disappoint in the Sir David Sieff EBF Novice Stakes.
The Lope De Vega colt tracked the early pace before quickening clear in some style under Andrea Atzeni to win by five and a half lengths.