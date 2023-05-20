Newbury Saturday review and replays

A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newbury where Shaquille landed the opener.

Dettori delivers Haskoy in time Haskoy finished strongly to snatch the Al Rayyan Stakes in the dying strides. Frankie Dettori was trying to gather momentum from two furlongs out aboard the winner as Bolshoi Ballet and the strong-travelling Israr looked set to fight out the finish. However Ralph Beckett's charge, second past the post in last year's St Leger, engaged top gear in the nick of time. Switched to the far side she came through to win by a short-head from Israr, who won the battle for second. Yibir was held up and never looked like getting involved in the finish.

Betfair and Paddy Power cut the winner to 10/1 for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. Sky Bet halved her in price to 8s. Beckett said: “She is a top-class stayer with a turn of foot. She was just backing off them a little bit when she was in behind horses, but that is slightly her way. She’ll come forward for today – she was only just ready for it. The Ascot Gold Cup is a big ask for all of them – it is more like a war than a horse race. It is tough for all of them. Some never come back from it. It is a massive ask, but we are more inclined to do it now she has won a Group race. “She wasn’t stopping at the end of the St Leger. I sort of feel with her pedigree, it is a stamina-laden pedigree, so I would be pretty confident she’d get it. She switched off very well today, considering how fresh she was. We will see how we go. I tried to put a tongue strap on her before but she wouldn’t have it – we had to take it off. “I’m really pleased. The St Leger was frustrating and it was great to get a Group race next to her name. It was only her fourth start and she was still a little green today. With a bit of luck, there’ll be more to come. She has got quite a round action. Every time she has surprised me. I didn’t think she could win the Galtres, certainly not at three (furlongs) down. I wouldn’t be afraid to try fast ground.” Ballydoyle team grab Newbury Gold Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore combined to land the BetVictor London Gold Cup Heritage Handicap with Bertinelli. He didn't look like winning or much of the home straight but responded bravely to his rider's urgings to come home strongly and fend off fellow closers Bold Act (10/1) and Exoplanet (5/1) in a blanket finish. Richard Fahey's Have Secret (10/1) fared best of those towards the far rail in fourth.

The Ballydoyle hander said: “It is lovely race to win at a lovely track. It is a great distance for three-year-olds and it’s just perfect – a perfect situation for Ascot, we thought it was a lovely run-in for the horse. I’m absolutely delighted. Ryan gave him a beautiful ride.” Bertinelli could now be set for Royal Ascot, with O’Brien adding: “Ryan was obviously discussing with the lads to see what they want to do, but that would be an option (King Edward VII Stakes), or he could go for the mile and a half three-year-old handicap (King George V Handicap) He is a big horse and he’s still a baby who I think is going to be way better next year, so the key to him is not to over-face him this year. “He is like his dad (Justify), he’s massive, with a big stride. He is a beautiful mover and I’d say he would have really appreciated the ground, but he is a very big horse, so I think we just have to be gentle with him now. If we go to Ascot, it will be on the lesser side. I think we should keep the bar as low as we can for him. He’ll fill into his frame.”

Bertinelli comes out on top

Carnarvon glory for Shaquille Shaquille continued his rise through the ranks with a ready win in the BetVictor Carnarvon Stakes. Successful in a Newmarket handicap last time, Julie Camacho's charge was sent off at 10/3 in this Listed contest and was always on the pace. By the two-furlong marker marker he had his rivals at full stretch and it was soon clear that they weren't going to get to James Doyle's mount who was going away again at the line to score by two lengths. Desert Cop (33/1), who kept the winner company at the head of affairs, held on for second ahead of Aesop's Fables and the disappointing 8/11 favourite Noble Style. The market leader, racing in a sheepskin noseband, was held up in last and made only laboured late headway. The bookmakers were taken by Shaquille's performance, Betfair and Paddy Power cutting him to 7/1 from 25s for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot. Sky Bet are 8s from 33s.

"We were hopeful. He's a fascinating horse who I don't think I've ever seen come racing and do everything right, yet still manages to win." Steve Brown, assistant to the winning trainer, told Racing TV. "That was the point James made at Newmarket where he did a lot wrong and won nicely and you reach the stage one day where you have to dip your toe in the water. "I didn't quite anticipate taking on last year's Gimcrack winner and felt it was a little tougher than it might have been on paper but it's worked out well. "The difference is as a two-year-old he was quite lightly-raced in lower company while these other guys have been to bigger gigs and it was possible we had more progression. That's what we hoped."