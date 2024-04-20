Newbury Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newbury where Hamish was a popular winner of the opener.
Hamish stretched his winning run to five by making a winning reappearance in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes.
Having been unbeaten throughout 2023, William Haggas’ eight-year-old was anchored in the rear of the field through the early stages by Tom Marquand before starting to weave through rivals down the home straight.
The 5/2 favourite was in front a furlong out but was all out inside the distance to fend off the rallying Al Qareem (8/1) and 33/1 outsider Salt Bay by a neck and a nose.
Disappointment of the race was Arrest who was weak in the market and having raced wide through the early stages, weakened inside the final quarter of a mile to finish seventh.
Betfair and Paddy Power cut Hamish to 33/1 for the Coronation Cup at Epsom.
The winning rider told ITV Racing: "He's a superstar. Maureen (Haggas) rides him out virtually every day, he's a proper yard favourite and it's always even more satisfying when you get the job done on a horse like this.
"We were worried about the ground drying out but as long as there's no sting in it we're alright. He's obviously seen to better effect on softer ground hence winning by a neck when you felt it should probably have been two lengths but I got there a bit soon as well.
"He knows more about racing then I do and tells you when he's had enough but it's a case of job well done."
Haggas said: I’m delighted and he doesn’t really do a lot in front, the ground wasn’t really soft enough, he had a 3lb penalty, but he keeps winning and that’s terrific.
“That’s five-in-a-row and at Group Three level and now we have to go up in grade and see if he can cope with that. It will be the Ormonde (at Chester) or the Yorkshire Cup, but he does need soft ground.
“It does not rain at York anymore so that could be a problem, whereas Chester it always rains, so I suppose it will be the Ormonde. He won that last year but he will have a penalty, so we will see.”
