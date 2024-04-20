Newbury Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newbury where Hamish was a popular winner of the opener.

Fab five-timer for Hamish Hamish stretched his winning run to five by making a winning reappearance in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes. Having been unbeaten throughout 2023, William Haggas’ eight-year-old was anchored in the rear of the field through the early stages by Tom Marquand before starting to weave through rivals down the home straight. The 5/2 favourite was in front a furlong out but was all out inside the distance to fend off the rallying Al Qareem (8/1) and 33/1 outsider Salt Bay by a neck and a nose. Disappointment of the race was Arrest who was weak in the market and having raced wide through the early stages, weakened inside the final quarter of a mile to finish seventh. Betfair and Paddy Power cut Hamish to 33/1 for the Coronation Cup at Epsom.

