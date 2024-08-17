Newbury Saturday review and free video replays: So easy for Al Aasy

Nice and easy for Al Aasy in Geoffrey Freer stroll

Jim Crowley enjoyed an armchair ride as Al Aasy cruised to victory in the BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury.

The William Haggas-trained seven-year-old has been a bit of an enigma throughout his career but impressed at Goodwood earlier this month and was on his best behaviour again.

He was always travelling sweetly in behind the pacesetters and came through on the bridle to hit the front late on and had two lengths in hand of the rallying Al Qareem passing the post.

It was a second straight Group Three triumph for the Evens favourite, who has now registered six of his nine overall victories at that level.

“He has always been a talented horse and has probably been better since he’s been gelded, but he’s always been talented,” said Maureen Haggas, wife and assistant to the Somerville Lodge handler.

“It was great, pretty easy. He’s a dude. It’s only four weeks since he had his first run of the season and he’s had two weeks from then till Goodwood and another two weeks till today and it was a big ask, especially after he had a bit of time off like he had.

“But we couldn’t pass up an opportunity like today and we had to come. He’s seven years old now and it’s time to get to work really.

“He enjoyed it today and it was a good pace, which he enjoys. He’s run over all sorts of trips, from a mile up to a mile-and-five, but he just likes a good pace. He used to be very keen and he’s not as keen now, but can still be very strong when he wants to.

“To have the likes of him and Hamish fill a lot of holes is great. Hamish is of course ground dependent but this lad goes on any ground and these older horses, if you look after them and they are sound, then they are just wonderful to have around.”