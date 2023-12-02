Newbury Saturday review and free video replays on Coral Gold Cup day

Manimole digs deep

Manimole (8/11 favourite) had to be game to follow-up last month's course and distance success in the Play Coral "Racing-Super-Series" For Free Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Sam Twiston-Davies set out to make all in the two mile Listed contest and had the challengers queuing up behind him at the top of the home straight. He kept winding it up aboard Manimole and one-by-one they dropped by the wayside until only 50/1 outsider Brave Jen was left.

Brave Jen wandered around a little after the last but once on a true line, rattled home to force a photo finish. However, the line came just in time for Manimole, conceding 3lbs to her rivals, who had a head to spare.