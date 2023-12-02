Newbury Saturday review and free video replays on Coral Gold Cup day

A review of the action from the second day of the Coral Gold Cup meeting at Newbury.
Manimole (8/11 favourite) had to be game to follow-up last month's course and distance success in the Play Coral "Racing-Super-Series" For Free Mares' Novices' Hurdle.
Sam Twiston-Davies set out to make all in the two mile Listed contest and had the challengers queuing up behind him at the top of the home straight. He kept winding it up aboard Manimole and one-by-one they dropped by the wayside until only 50/1 outsider Brave Jen was left.
Brave Jen wandered around a little after the last but once on a true line, rattled home to force a photo finish. However, the line came just in time for Manimole, conceding 3lbs to her rivals, who had a head to spare.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.