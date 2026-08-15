Newbury Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newbury.

Hooves edges thriller Marco Ghiani ensured his proud parents' trip to Newbury was made worthwhile after surviving a stewards’ enquiry to strike gold aboard former Royal Ascot winner Rhythm N Hooves in the D & H Excellence In Nutrition Handicap. The Rob Cowelll-trained six year old, who landed the 2023 Palace Of Holyroodhouse Stakes at the Royal meeting, ended a year long spell in the doldrums when registering back-to-back wins in the five furlong dash. Making his usual electric start, the well-backed 7/2 favourite, who was racing from a career low mark of 78, was still hanging tough out in front as the field charged towards the closing stages of the race. However, despite a slight coming together with eventual third Hucklesbrook, the son of Pearl Secret regained his momentum before going on to prevail by a neck in front of Ghiani’s parents Andrea and Antonella, who were visiting from Italy.

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Ghiani said: “I was very pleased to ride a winner in front of my mum and dad. It was just accidental (the coming together near the end). He stepped in, and the horse on the outside (Hypnotised) stepped in as well so it was just an accident. “Going that speed it is hard to keep them fully straight. They were just unfortunate they both stepped in at the same time. “He is always quick out of the gates. Even when I rode him at Newcastle I jumped out and was three lengths in front. It is quite a stiff five furlongs there, but here with ground quick, and with a start like that, it was always going to make a difference. He was nine pounds below his last winning mark so he has done well.”

Addison Grey is back to winning ways

Grey opens his account for the season Addison Grey opened both his account for the season and a host of new openings after making light work of a step up in trip in the TPT Fire Handicap. 12 months after landing the Grey Horse Handicap at Newmarket, the Clive Cox-trained four-year-old found himself back in the winner’s enclosure after making his first start over seven furlongs a winning one. Victory looked to be heading the way of last year’s third Havana Pusey, who looked to have got the better of those in behind, however the Havana Grey gelding forged on past before scoring by a length and a half to give jockey Hector Crouch his second winner on the card.

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Cox said of the 9/2 winner: “Stepping up to seven furlongs was the key. We have run him in some super races that he stood out on form, but they were muddling races with not too many runners in. “He got himself into a bit of a pickle with a couple of runs, but just stretching out to seven furlongs was something we felt was going to be possible. Clearly that will give him some confidence back. “He comes to himself this time of year. It is nice to go seven, as he clearly gets it, and hopefully we can keep building from here. It opens more doors now.”

Gambling Man wins under Rob Hornby

Gambling looks one to follow Ryan Perrett might have to wait a while before fulfilling his ambition to become a trainer, but Gambling Man showed he has sharp eye in the sales ring after opening his account in the Darley EBF Novice Stakes. The 20-year-old, who is the son of winning trainer Amanda Perrett, and her husband, former National Hunt rider, Mark, was on hand to welcome back the son of Cotai Glory, who he is a part owner of, following his victory in the seven furlong event. After finishing an encouraging fourth in a six furlong novice last month, the 5/1 chance built on that effort when putting that experience to good use when upped in trip to get the better of debutant Mister Whippy by three quarters of a length.

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