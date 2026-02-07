Newbury Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newbury.

Nom adds name to Skelton Cheltenham team A Pai De Nom became the latest horse to book his ticket on Dan Skelton’s team sheet for the Cheltenham Festival after leaving his rivals toiling in the William Hill Each Way Extra Handicap Hurdle. Making what was his sixth start of the campaign, and first over an extended three miles, the progressive six-year-old made light work of the step up in trip to register a fourth success of the campaign. Buried further back among rivals early doors the well-backed 11/8 favourite moved smartly into contention at the second last before drawing on with Below The Radar and eventual runner-up Alentejo. Despite having his stamina to prove the gelded son of Passing Glance appeared to appreciate the extra yardage when drawing clear late on to defeat the raillying Alentejo by five lengths.

The winning trainer said: “Some horses improve because you run them and some horses improve because you don’t, but he loves racing and we have found ourselves in a nice position. If I run now I get an extra week to recover compared to if I go to Ascot next week over two and a half miles, and I feel he is a few pennies better going left handed as well. “I thought it was a sensible race, and he hasn’t had a particularly hard race. It was a three mile race and they hadn’t gone hard from the start. He doesn’t mind getting his feet dirty about having a race. I think the race make up suited him a little, so you have to take that into consideration, but to be fair to the horse all he has done is improve.” And following the race Skelton admitted that A Pai De Nom will now drop back in trip for the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle. Skelton added: “He ran really well in the Lanzarote and finished third, but he didn’t go up in the handicap. He needed to go up in the handicap to get in the Martin Pipe and that is where we are heading. A fast run race like that will suit him. We are still unexposed as the handicapper can’t catch up with us yet as I don’t know what he is capable of yet.”

Sober Glory saunters to victory at Newbury

Sober gallops into Supreme picture Philip Hobbs appears to have a lively candidate for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in Sober Glory, who secured his third win over hurdles with an impressive front running display. Despite being burdened with a double penalty following wins over course and distance, and on his hurdles debut at Chepstow, the gelded son of Mount Nelson, who Hobbs trains in partnership with Johnson White, had no issues in seeing off his seven rivals. Having enjoyed himself out in front from the moment the tapes dropped in the William Hill Racing Epic Boosts Novices’ Hurdle it appeared on entering the home straight that the 1-3 favourite was going to have a fight on his hands as Kadastral loomed up at the second last. However, once given a shake of the reins on the run down to the last by Harry Cobden the odds-on favourite soon quickly opened up again into a lead he would hold on all the way to the line.

