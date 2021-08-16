Newbury Saturday preview | Hungerford Stakes views from connections

Charlie Appleby has high hopes for Al Suhail in the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

The four-year-old competed in two Group One events at the Dubai Carnival earlier in the year, finishing a close third behind Lord Glitters in the Jebel Hatta before trailing home last of 12 runners in the Dubai Turf on World Cup night. But having made an encouraging return to action in the Summer Mile at Ascot last month, hopes are high that he can get back on the winning trail in this weekend’s Group Two feature at the Berkshire track.

Appleby said: “We were delighted with Al Suhail’s first start back in the UK at Ascot, finishing third over the mile in soft conditions. “Dropping back to seven furlongs I feel will suit him – he travels very well through his races. “He’s definitely come forward for that run and we feel the style of the race on Saturday will suit, so there are plenty of positives going into the race with him.” The Moulton Paddocks maestro also saddles D’bai, who has been off the track since winning the Group Two Zabeel Mile at Meydan in February.

Weekend Best Bets - Saturday 14th August

“D’bai is having his first run of the European season. We’re pleased with his preparation going into the race, (but) whatever he does I feel there’s going to be improvement there for an autumn campaign,” Appleby added. “He’s got the penalty to carry, but hopefully in the autumn when that drops he’ll become more competitive in this type of race. “He’s ready to get out and on the best of his form he doesn’t look out of place in the line-up.” Owen Burrows is looking forward to seeing how Danyah fares on his first start at Pattern level. The Invincible Spirit gelding earned himself a step up in class with a narrow victory in the International Stakes three weeks ago.

Andrew Balding stable tour: Ebor Festival