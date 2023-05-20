Check out what connections are saying ahead of Saturday's big-race action at Newbury.

1.50 - BetVictor Carnarvon Stakes Charlie Appleby - Noble Style: “He goes into this in good order on the back of a pleasing run in the 2000 Guineas, when he was trying a mile for the first time on soft ground. We came out of that race with the mindset that sprinting was going to be the way forward. “Working back from the Commonwealth Cup, we felt getting him back into a sprinting frame of mind here was the right thing to do. This looks a nice springboard onto Royal Ascot and we are very much looking forward to seeing him back over this trip.”

2.25 Al Rayyan Stakes Barry Mahon, general manager for Haskoy owners Juddmonte: She’s a star. To jump up from winning a maiden on the all-weather, to then win a stakes race at York days later and then be thrown in at the deep end into a St Leger and finish second past the post. She’s a good filly, but she’s just taken a bit of time to come to hand.” Charlie Appleby Kemari & Yibir “Yibir suffered a setback after winning in July but his preparation has gone well. He went for a racecourse gallop at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago and we were very pleased with how he went. If he can bring the level of form he showed as a three-year-old and what we saw last year, he is going to be the one they all have to beat. “Kemari showed great consistency over the winter in Dubai and the ground should be lovely for him. He is a very straightforward horse in terms of his running style and will hopefully be very competitive if he can replicate his Meydan performances.” William Haggas - Gaassee: “That is a very strong race for what it is. It’s a Group Three race with lots of good horses in it. He has got talent – we’ve had a few issues with him, but he’s ready to go and he’ll enjoy some decent ground. We gelded him at the end of last season. I think he’s OK.”