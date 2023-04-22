Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's big-race action at Newbury.

1.30 Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise Stakes Charlie Appleby - Hurricane Lane (via www.godolphin.com): “He has been a grand horse for Godolphin, and we feel he should be able to pick up another major prize this year. With his programme, we are working back from the Arc, that’s our main aim. He revels in soft ground and there is a good chance he could get those conditions at Longchamp in October. You cannot fault the horse at home. He retains all his old zest and he looks great. We will know early in his five-year-old campaign whether or not the Arc is a realistic target.” Ralph Beckett - Max Vega & Lone Eagle: “Both he and Lone Eagle are going to find it tough if the real Hurricane Lane is going to turn up. But he should run his race as normal. He is in good shape. Lone Eagle is new to us and I think the first-time headgear will be of some benefit, and likewise Jimi Hendrix on a comeback mission in the Spring Cup – the headgear there, I think we should have pulled the trigger earlier, but that’s down to his trainer!” Richard Hannon - Mojo Star (via Unibet): “He has always been a very good colt but has had a few niggly issues which have kept him off the track and hasn’t run since putting up a brilliant effort when second in the Gold Cup. He’s done plenty of work and been away to gallop so should be pretty straight. But this is his first run in a while, so he’s entitled to improve for it and we’re working back from the Ascot Gold Cup. I’m very happy with him and while the trip is on the short side, this is a good place to kick off his season.” Clive Hadingham of Surrey Mist's owners Surrey Racing: “We could do with a bit more rain, which will hopefully test the fitness of the main protagonists as we already have one run under our belt this season. Having said that, it’s a very competitive race – we may have to get creative with our tactics!”