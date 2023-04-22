Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's big-race action at Newbury.
Charlie Appleby - Hurricane Lane (via www.godolphin.com): “He has been a grand horse for Godolphin, and we feel he should be able to pick up another major prize this year. With his programme, we are working back from the Arc, that’s our main aim. He revels in soft ground and there is a good chance he could get those conditions at Longchamp in October. You cannot fault the horse at home. He retains all his old zest and he looks great. We will know early in his five-year-old campaign whether or not the Arc is a realistic target.”
Ralph Beckett - Max Vega & Lone Eagle: “Both he and Lone Eagle are going to find it tough if the real Hurricane Lane is going to turn up. But he should run his race as normal. He is in good shape. Lone Eagle is new to us and I think the first-time headgear will be of some benefit, and likewise Jimi Hendrix on a comeback mission in the Spring Cup – the headgear there, I think we should have pulled the trigger earlier, but that’s down to his trainer!”
Richard Hannon - Mojo Star (via Unibet): “He has always been a very good colt but has had a few niggly issues which have kept him off the track and hasn’t run since putting up a brilliant effort when second in the Gold Cup. He’s done plenty of work and been away to gallop so should be pretty straight. But this is his first run in a while, so he’s entitled to improve for it and we’re working back from the Ascot Gold Cup. I’m very happy with him and while the trip is on the short side, this is a good place to kick off his season.”
Clive Hadingham of Surrey Mist's owners Surrey Racing: “We could do with a bit more rain, which will hopefully test the fitness of the main protagonists as we already have one run under our belt this season. Having said that, it’s a very competitive race – we may have to get creative with our tactics!”
Tom Pennington, Amo’s racing manager - Magical Sunset & Olivia Maralda: “To beat Sakheer on debut on quick ground at Windsor was impressive and she was a bit unlucky not to win the Goffs Million at the Curragh, she suffered some really bad interference at halfway. To then have the guts to run on and finish fourth, we were delighted with that. She obviously came back and won well at Leicester under James Doyle and then backed it up with the good win in the Radley Stakes at Newbury. We thought she would run well at Newbury but we didn’t think she would win by five lengths, so we were delighted by that. Richard is very happy with her and she has been showing him all the right signs at home.”
“I thought Olivia Maralda was going to win the Debutante Stakes. She was sort of the last filly off the bridle and travelled into it very well. Then it was perhaps a bridge too far at Newmarket – she was just beginning to turn in her coat and it was probably just one race too many, she was over the top. Roger is very happy with her which is the main thing and she hasn’t missed a day this spring.”
Ralph Beckett - Remarquee: “She has done well this winter. She will need the run, but she is training well.”
Thady Gosden - Bridestones: "She is a nicely-bred filly and has done well over the winter. It is a hugely competitive race, but we are looking forward to it. We will learn a bit more about her, I’m sure.”
Karl Burke - Swingalong: “She is in great form and has been training very well,” said Burke of the Showcasing filly, who steps up to seven furlongs for the first time. I’m confident she’ll stay the seven and we’ll make the decision about the mile after that. It is a competitive race, no doubt about it. There looks to be some very nice fillies in it, so it is going to be tough, but she is in good form. She’s matured really well and wintered very well and she looks great.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org