Newbury Saturday entries: Charlie Appleby stars left in Hungerford Stakes

Charlie Appleby has left both Shadow Of Light and Notable Speech in Saturday’s Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.
The former was a late absentee from Sunday’s Prix Maurice de Gheest because of the prevailing fast ground and the Sky Bet City Of York is another potential target for him.
The Ebor Festival feature and Prix Jacques Le Marois are alternative options for Notable Speech who was last seen finishing fifth when reverting to sprinting in the July Cup.
Godolphin have a third possible runner in the John and Thady Gosden-trained Spy Chief who was seventh having been supplemented into the Newmarket Group One last month.
William Haggas could step Bunbury Cup winner More Thunder up in class at Newbury, while Lennox Stakes hero Witness Stand also stands his ground.
Alyanaabi may bid to bounce back from a below-par run in the Goodwood contest, while Hackwood Stakes one-two Rage Of Bamby and King’s Gamble are in line for a rematch.
Duty First won the Fred Darling here in the spring and will be looking to bounce back to form after finishing last of 11 in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Fair Angelica, Great Generation and Marvelman complete the field.
Andrew Balding is responsible for two of the seven entries in the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Geoffrey Freer Stakes on the same card.
They are Alsakib and the three-year-old Furthur for whom Oisin Murphy is booked. He was second in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot but failed to fire in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket next time.
Colin Keane is pencilled in to ride Ascot handicap winner Pinhole for Ralph Beckett, while David O’Meara’s Epic Poet brings strong staying form to the table, notably his Yorkshire Cup second behind Rebel’s Romance.
Nightime Dancer was second behind Scandinavia in the Bahrain Trophy last time and the field is completed by Ambiente Friendly and Candleford.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.