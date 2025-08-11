Newbury Saturday entries: Charlie Appleby stars left in Hungerford Stakes

The former was a late absentee from Sunday’s Prix Maurice de Gheest because of the prevailing fast ground and the Sky Bet City Of York is another potential target for him.

The Ebor Festival feature and Prix Jacques Le Marois are alternative options for Notable Speech who was last seen finishing fifth when reverting to sprinting in the July Cup.

Godolphin have a third possible runner in the John and Thady Gosden-trained Spy Chief who was seventh having been supplemented into the Newmarket Group One last month.

William Haggas could step Bunbury Cup winner More Thunder up in class at Newbury, while Lennox Stakes hero Witness Stand also stands his ground.

Alyanaabi may bid to bounce back from a below-par run in the Goodwood contest, while Hackwood Stakes one-two Rage Of Bamby and King’s Gamble are in line for a rematch.

Duty First won the Fred Darling here in the spring and will be looking to bounce back to form after finishing last of 11 in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Fair Angelica, Great Generation and Marvelman complete the field.