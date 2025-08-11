Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Shadow Of Light surges clear in the Middle Park
Shadow Of Light - left in the Hungerford

Newbury Saturday entries: Charlie Appleby stars left in Hungerford Stakes

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon August 11, 2025 · 3h ago

Charlie Appleby has left both Shadow Of Light and Notable Speech in Saturday’s Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes at Newbury on Saturday.

The former was a late absentee from Sunday’s Prix Maurice de Gheest because of the prevailing fast ground and the Sky Bet City Of York is another potential target for him.

The Ebor Festival feature and Prix Jacques Le Marois are alternative options for Notable Speech who was last seen finishing fifth when reverting to sprinting in the July Cup.

Godolphin have a third possible runner in the John and Thady Gosden-trained Spy Chief who was seventh having been supplemented into the Newmarket Group One last month.

William Haggas could step Bunbury Cup winner More Thunder up in class at Newbury, while Lennox Stakes hero Witness Stand also stands his ground.

Alyanaabi may bid to bounce back from a below-par run in the Goodwood contest, while Hackwood Stakes one-two Rage Of Bamby and King’s Gamble are in line for a rematch.

Duty First won the Fred Darling here in the spring and will be looking to bounce back to form after finishing last of 11 in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Fair Angelica, Great Generation and Marvelman complete the field.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=34&bid=1490

Andrew Balding is responsible for two of the seven entries in the Highclere Thoroughbred Racing Geoffrey Freer Stakes on the same card.

They are Alsakib and the three-year-old Furthur for whom Oisin Murphy is booked. He was second in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot but failed to fire in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket next time.

Colin Keane is pencilled in to ride Ascot handicap winner Pinhole for Ralph Beckett, while David O’Meara’s Epic Poet brings strong staying form to the table, notably his Yorkshire Cup second behind Rebel’s Romance.

Nightime Dancer was second behind Scandinavia in the Bahrain Trophy last time and the field is completed by Ambiente Friendly and Candleford.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING