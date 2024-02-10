Newbury Saturday analysis | How much of a threat is Shishkin to Galopin Des Champs in the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

Ben Linfoot reacts to Shishkin’s first victory of an up and down season as he booked his place in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup.

After getting the ‘Bad’ and the ‘Ugly’ from Shishkin on his first two runs of the season, we’ve finally seen the ‘Good’. That was what was required from Nicky Henderson’s horse after a most bizarre campaign, one which saw him refuse to race at Ascot and then unseat Nico de Boinville, in unfortunate circumstances, just after two from home in the King George at Kempton with the race at his mercy. At Newbury, a fairly serene victory in the Betfair Denman Chase on Saturday made for mostly pleasant viewing. I say mostly as there were still moments of brief concern; he jumped to his left at the third fence, lugged more markedly to his left at the 13th and then got in tight to the last. He was niggled relatively early, too, racing lazily on occasions, and you do look at the performance as a whole and think he will have to improve to trouble a top-form Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup. But he could do. This was, after all, his first completed run of the season. It came on heavy ground that wouldn’t be his preferred surface. And he was at his most impressive inside the final furlong, when asked to go and win his race. He lengthened away from Hitman in good style, shaping every inch as though the extended 3m2f in the Gold Cup will be a help rather than a hindrance to him.

Click here for Denman Chase report and reaction

Protektorat, rated 165, four-and-three-quarter lengths back in third, is the key form horse. He ran his race out in front and has been consistently good since his below-par run in the Betfair Chase on his reappearance. He jumped well and rallied once he was headed, but Shishkin was too strong. People might point to the 152-rated runner-up Hitman, beaten four-and-a-quarter lengths, as proof this form is limited. For me, that would be unwise. Still only eight, Hitman has had his problems, and he’s far from the most resolute in the finish - as was the case again here. But he has been rated 160 in the past, he was in receipt of 6lb and he usually runs very well on his second start after wind surgery - as was the case again here. He travelled like the horse that ran such a good race in third in the Ryanair Chase last season in this, only floundering when the chips were really down. That’s very Hitman, but he looked in good nick and he’ll be rated higher than 152 when he goes for the Ryanair again next month. The official handicapper said Shishkin was 7lb shy of the 180-rated Galopin Des Champs heading into the Denman Chase and I’m sure that will still be the case on Tuesday. That makes him the most potent threat to Willie Mullins’ reigning champion on official figures, which makes his Cheltenham Gold Cup odds a tempting proposition. A best of 10/1 for the Gold Cup before the Denman, he’s a best of 10/1 still now, 9s generally, but after watching Fastorslow, the 5/1 second favourite, get swatted away by Galopin Des Champs in the Irish Gold Cup last weekend, I wonder if he is the most potent threat to the odds-on favourite now he’s got a confidence-boosting win under his belt? My gut tells me he is as he bids to become the first Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ winner to land the Gold Cup since L’Escargot in 1970, who landed his Supreme so long ago it was still called the Gloucestershire Hurdle and split into two divisions (he won division II in 1968) at the time.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!