Newbury review: Sacred has the Hungerford for William Haggas

Sacred came with a pulsating charge from the rear of the field to take the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

Running for the first time since finishing seventh in the 1000 Guineas, the filly stormed home to complete an amazing hour for the William Haggas stable. The Newmarket trainer took Group races in Deauville with Cloudy Dawn and Dubai Honour before Sacred (6/1) completed a remarkable hat-trick. Nando Parrado, fired up by first-time blinkers, was soon running freely in front with D’Bai, Dreamloper and Al Suhail close up. Tom Marquand settled Sacred at the back and was able to weave his way through the pack and get to the lead in the final furlong. Galloping on strongly, the Cheveley Park-owned three-year-old crossed the line a length clear of Laneqash, with Njord a length and a half away in third.

Sacred had been going well at home

Haggas’ wife, Maureen, said: “When Ryan (Moore) won the Nell Gwyn on her he said it was liking riding a motor bike. “We’ve timed her with the latest equipment at home and some of her figures are unbelievable. “She’s in the City of York, but that is very quick and could undo all the good that’s happened for her break. “Then there’s the Foret, but she would only go if it stayed dry.” She added: “She grew two inches through the winter and I hope that after her light season the owners might keep her in training at four.” Marquand was equally impressed, saying: “It feels there’s been a lot in between her last run in the Guineas and they said she was top class. “To jump into the race like that was very impressive. She is a very good horse.” Mojo gets his maiden

Mojo Star in winning action at Newbury

Derby runner-up Mojo Star warmed up for the Cazoo St Leger when getting off the mark as expected in the Academy Insurance British EBF Maiden Stakes at Newbury. The Richard Hannon-trained colt outclassed his three rivals to score at the fifth attempt, with anyone who took prohibitive odds of 1/6 never having cause for concern at any stage during the mile-and a-half-contest, after drifting from 1/12. Auriferous, seen as the only real threat to Mojo Star, made the running with the favourite on his heels and the other two runners soon several lengths adrift. It was only a matter of time before David Egan made his move on Mojo Star and the son of Sea The Stars cruised into the lead over two furlongs. He quickly put the race to bed and crossed the line four lengths clear of Auriferous. The first two were 50 lengths ahead of the third, Girandole. Mojo Star remained unchanged at 12/1 with Betfair for the world’s oldest Classic at Doncaster next month with Betfair.

🏇🥇 Easy does it - second in the Derby behind Adayar, MOJO STAR sheds his maiden tag at the fifth attempt with a stylish success at @NewburyRacing, for @rhannonracing!pic.twitter.com/ageaSCpOA9 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) August 14, 2021

Hannon said: “I felt we were better off coming here and galloping and it will put him right for the Leger. “It takes him a long time to get into top gear which is why the extra two furlongs will suit him at Doncaster. He’s not a horse that will go 20 lengths clear regardless of the standard of the opposition. “David said he breezed for half a mile. There’s not many horses that would keep that gallop for as long as he does. “It was a nice effort from him, and the second is no slouch.” Masekela denies Bayside Boy in Denford thriller

Masekela (far side) gets on top at Newbury

Masekela got back up in the shadow of the post to claim Listed honours in the Denford Stakes at Newbury. Bayside Boy took a narrow advantage in the final furlong, but Masekela battled on bravely and regained the lead in the dying strides. Masekela (6/4 joint favourite), trained by Andrew Balding, set the pace in the hands of William Buick on what was his fourth start, his previous run being a short-head defeat in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket. The El Kabeir colt gamely stuck to his guns to land the seven-furlong contest, formerly known as the Washington Singer Stakes, by a head from his market rival, who lost little in defeat on just his second outing. Owner Mick Mariscotti said: “He fought back well after being headed and William says he will be a nice three-year-old. “He has a couple of entries. In the Champagne Stakes over seven at Doncaster, but the Royal Lodge over a mile might be preferred as long as Andrew agrees. It’s probably the right distance. “He was bought from Book 2 (Tattersalls) after we saw him on video and he’s a lovely, big horse.” Hukum makes it back-to-back Geoffrey Freer victories

Hukum retained his Geoffrey Freer title