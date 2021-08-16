Newbury review: Sacred has the Hungerford for William Haggas

Sacred came with a pulsating charge from the rear of the field to take the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.
Running for the first time since finishing seventh in the 1000 Guineas, the filly stormed home to complete an amazing hour for the William Haggas stable.
The Newmarket trainer took Group races in Deauville with Cloudy Dawn and Dubai Honour before Sacred (6/1) completed a remarkable hat-trick.
Nando Parrado, fired up by first-time blinkers, was soon running freely in front with D’Bai, Dreamloper and Al Suhail close up.
Tom Marquand settled Sacred at the back and was able to weave his way through the pack and get to the lead in the final furlong.
Galloping on strongly, the Cheveley Park-owned three-year-old crossed the line a length clear of Laneqash, with Njord a length and a half away in third.
Haggas’ wife, Maureen, said: “When Ryan (Moore) won the Nell Gwyn on her he said it was liking riding a motor bike.
“We’ve timed her with the latest equipment at home and some of her figures are unbelievable.
“She’s in the City of York, but that is very quick and could undo all the good that’s happened for her break.
“Then there’s the Foret, but she would only go if it stayed dry.”
She added: “She grew two inches through the winter and I hope that after her light season the owners might keep her in training at four.”
Marquand was equally impressed, saying: “It feels there’s been a lot in between her last run in the Guineas and they said she was top class.
“To jump into the race like that was very impressive. She is a very good horse.”
Derby runner-up Mojo Star warmed up for the Cazoo St Leger when getting off the mark as expected in the Academy Insurance British EBF Maiden Stakes at Newbury.
The Richard Hannon-trained colt outclassed his three rivals to score at the fifth attempt, with anyone who took prohibitive odds of 1/6 never having cause for concern at any stage during the mile-and a-half-contest, after drifting from 1/12.
Auriferous, seen as the only real threat to Mojo Star, made the running with the favourite on his heels and the other two runners soon several lengths adrift.
It was only a matter of time before David Egan made his move on Mojo Star and the son of Sea The Stars cruised into the lead over two furlongs.
He quickly put the race to bed and crossed the line four lengths clear of Auriferous. The first two were 50 lengths ahead of the third, Girandole.
Mojo Star remained unchanged at 12/1 with Betfair for the world’s oldest Classic at Doncaster next month with Betfair.
Hannon said: “I felt we were better off coming here and galloping and it will put him right for the Leger.
“It takes him a long time to get into top gear which is why the extra two furlongs will suit him at Doncaster. He’s not a horse that will go 20 lengths clear regardless of the standard of the opposition.
“David said he breezed for half a mile. There’s not many horses that would keep that gallop for as long as he does.
“It was a nice effort from him, and the second is no slouch.”
Masekela got back up in the shadow of the post to claim Listed honours in the Denford Stakes at Newbury.
Bayside Boy took a narrow advantage in the final furlong, but Masekela battled on bravely and regained the lead in the dying strides.
Masekela (6/4 joint favourite), trained by Andrew Balding, set the pace in the hands of William Buick on what was his fourth start, his previous run being a short-head defeat in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket.
The El Kabeir colt gamely stuck to his guns to land the seven-furlong contest, formerly known as the Washington Singer Stakes, by a head from his market rival, who lost little in defeat on just his second outing.
Owner Mick Mariscotti said: “He fought back well after being headed and William says he will be a nice three-year-old.
“He has a couple of entries. In the Champagne Stakes over seven at Doncaster, but the Royal Lodge over a mile might be preferred as long as Andrew agrees. It’s probably the right distance.
“He was bought from Book 2 (Tattersalls) after we saw him on video and he’s a lovely, big horse.”
Hukum registered back-to-back victories in comfortable fashion in the BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury.
The Owen Burrows-trained four-year-old looked a cut above the opposition as he pulled clear in the final furlong to defy a 3lb penalty for a Group Three success at York on his latest start.
Golden Pass set the pace, but Jim Crowley soon had the 8/11 favourite in second place away from any possible trouble in behind.
It looked an open contest three furlongs from home, although Hukum soon changed that when he hit the front with a quarter of a mile left.
He stretched away to win by three and a quarter lengths from the David Simcock-trained Rodrigo Diaz, who ran a big race with the Melbourne Cup in mind.
Pablo Escobarr was another length and a quarter away in third.
Shadwell racing manager Angus Gold said: “Jim said when he won at Goodwood he made a noise, so we tied his tongue down and since then he’s been really good.
“He’s a scopey horse that is putting it all together, and he has the speed to go shorter.
“He’s in the Lucien Barriere at Deauville in a couple of weeks, but looking ahead we might look towards the Breeders’ Cup Turf and the Hong Kong Vase.”
Aratus looked a smart performer in the making when completing a hat-trick in the BetVictor Handicap.
Running in handicap company for the first time, Clive Cox’s lightly-raced colt made smooth progress from off the pace set by Magical Wish to seal matters with a decisive turn of foot.
Aratus (9/4 favourite) just had to be pushed out by Adam Kirby to hold Sunset Bay, who stayed on well to close the gap to half a length at the line.