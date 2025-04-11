Newbury review | Inca Heights and Consecrated both impress

Graham Clark has a review of Newbury's first day of its Flat season as Inca Heights impressed in the opening maiden.

Clive Cox juvenile impresses on debut Inca Heights moved a step closer to following in the hoofprints of his sire when laying down an early Royal Ascot marker after hitting the ground running at Newbury on Friday. The Clive Cox-trained two year old showed a resolute attitude to make a winning debut in the Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup EBF Maiden Stakes. Having raced just off the pace, which for much of the race was set by Vinciamo, the 17-2 chance forged on into a narrow lead late on in the five furlong dash. Sticking to the task well the son of Nando Parrado held off the late advances of favourite Private Affair by a head. Cox said: “I’m very pleased for Stephen (Barrow) and Julie (Deadman) as they have been long standing owners and to see this one win in the Reckless Abandon and Tis Marvellous colours is very special. “I’m thrilled to bits for Nando Parrado, who has made a wonderful start to his first runners. This guy hasn’t been away from home to gallop or anything and we haven’t been on the grass for three or four weeks so I did manage expectations a little bit quietly. “I’m thrilled to bits and we can look forward to more progress. I know he will take a big step forward and David (Probert) gave him a super ride. “He popped him out of the stalls the other morning and he was great. He has a wonderful mind on him and he is a lovely moving horse so this is exciting."

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Following the race, Cox hinted that he will now work back from the Royal meeting in June with Inca Heights, a meeting where his sire secured victory in the 2020 Coventry Stakes. Cox said: “This weather will determine where we go and we will try to keep him as upwardly mobile as possible in the build up to Ascot from what I’ve seen and that will be the plan. “He has got the speed there, but he galloped out so well so six furlongs will be no problem and knowing his dad well that will definitely be the case. "On the dam’s side there is the scope to go further as well. Showing that class he has today is wonderful.”

Frankel filly rewards backers with professional performance Consecrated set up a likely step up in class after leaving her rivals chasing her shadow in the Bridget “Confined” Maiden Fillies’ Stakes. Despite having no form to go on, the William Haggas-trained three year old looked the consummate professional on her racecourse bow in the seven furlong affair. Bounced out quickly by Cieren Fallon the daughter of Frankel held a prominent pitch throughout before turning on the afterburners late on. And once hitting top stride the Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly quickly went through gears before crossing the line three lengths clear of runner-up Breckenbrough. Maureen Haggas, wife and assistant trainer, said of the 5-2 winner: “She is a beautifully bred filly and you hope they will come out and do something like that so that was great. “Cieren (Fallon) was sensible and let her bowl along. She hasn’t done a lot to be honest with you, but she goes nicely enough. “We trained her mother (Sacre Caroline), and she was very good, and she is by Frankel so you don’t get much better than that. “I think we got away with the ground today, but I don’t think it was ideal for her. Cieren couldn’t pull her up at the end so she will get further. We will probably step her up to a mile next time and see really.”

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits