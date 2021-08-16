Jumbly (9/4 joint-favourite) turned the Listed Galloping To Give 10 Years With A Transplant Stakes (registered as the Radley Stakes) into a procession to complete a double on the card for Hollie Doyle.

Doyle had won the opening nursery aboard Gisburn (6/1) for Richard Hannon in good style but that was nothing compared to Jumbly who made light of the testing ground to beat Breeze Easy by over four lengths with the field well strung out behind.

Trained by Roger Charlton, Jumbly had won her first two starts before finishing fourth in the Group Two Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket.

Charlton said: “I’m very pleased. I think it was a step forward from Newmarket, where I don’t think she was really suited by the conditions and she was a little bit fresh.

“Today she travelled well and looked professional. I was worried about the ground, but there was no need to worry because she went through it well.

“We’ll put her away now and keep an open mind as far as next season is concerned.”

Light Infantry (4/1) maintained his unbeaten record in the Virgin Bet Horris Hill Stakes.

David Simcock’s youngster bolted up on his racecourse debut at Yarmouth last month, but faced a significant step up in class for this Group Three contest.

With hot favourite Noble Truth beginning to falter entering the final furlong, it was left for Light Infantry, Cresta and Tacarib Bay to fight it out.

Light Infantry did edge right under pressure, impeding his rivals and prompting the stewards to hold an inquiry – but Jamie Spencer’s mount was a length and a half clear at the line and the result stood.